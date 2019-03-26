Pairing: Acidity of rosé pairs with yummy shrimp tacos

Our Wine of the Week, the 2018 Watergirl Rosé ($26) is an absolute knockout, as good a rosé as I’ve had in quite some time.

The first quality I notice is the wine’s crisp, bright acidity. It is so lovely, lively and refreshing, as if you were suddenly enveloped in a briny sea mist. Fruit flavors are restrained, suggestive of not-quite-ripe strawberries, with subtle hints of rhubarb. What a beautiful combination!

There are pleasing mineral notes, too, evocative of waves crashing and splashing on coastal boulders.

The wine has broad appeal at the table, as wines with such bright acidity typically do. The acidity serves the same function as a spritz of lemon on such diverse foods as roasted vegetables and rare steak. It is a natural with Hawaiian poke and delicious with golden beets, especially when the beets are roasted and served over arugula, with a simple vinaigrette. In late summer and early fall, you’ll want to have Watergirl Rosé around to enjoy with watermelon and feta salad. Until then, enjoy it with salads of chickpeas, feta cheese and canned tuna; it works beautifully with the wine.

The wine is outstanding with oysters on the half shell topped with a simple Champagne mignonette and equally engaging with chilled Dungeness crab picked from the shell and tossed with a good ultra-premium olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. You’ll enjoy it with Meyer lemon risotto, too.

For a delightful spring picnic, spread a young goat cheese, farmers cheese or old-fashioned style cream cheese on a sourdough baguette, season it with salt and pepper and place thinly sliced radishes, overlapping them slightly, on top of the cheese.

Today’s recipe is inspired by spring radishes and by the Gulf shrimp I sometimes find at certain farmers markets.

Shrimp Tacos with Radish Salsa

Makes 2 to 4 servings

— Radish Salsa, recipe follows

¾ pound (about 12) large shrimp, such as Gulf Prawns, heads removed

— Kosher salt

1 lime

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 fresh corn tortillas

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Make the radish salsa, cover it and refrigerate it until ready to use.

Set the shrimp on a clean work surface and use a sharp knife to cut them in half lengthwise, cutting through the shell. Remove the shells and tails and devein, if necessary. Put the shrimp into a medium bowl and season with salt.

Cut the lime in half through its equator. Set one half aside and squeeze the juice from the other half into the bowl with the shrimp. Toss gently.

Pour the olive oil into a medium sauté pan set over high heat and set a large heavy skillet over medium high heat. When the pan with the oil is hot, add the shrimp and any juices that have collected in the bowl and cook quickly, turning a time or two, until the shrimp turn pink. Do not overcook them! Season with salt, remove from the heat, cover and keep hot.

Heat the tortillas in the other pan, turning them several times, until they are fully soft and heated through. Working quickly, set two tortillas, on top of each other on individual plate. Divide the shrimp among the tortillas, spoon radish salsa on top and sprinkle with cilantro.

Cut the remaining half lime into four wedges and set a wedge alongside each taco.

Enjoy right away, with plenty of chilled rosé alongside.

Radish Salsa

Makes about 1 to 1 ½ cups

1 large bunch French Breakfast radishes, trimmed and cut into small dice

1 very small red onion, cut into small dice

1 fresh serrano, seeded and minced

1 garlic clove, crushed and minced

— Zest of 1 lime

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Mexican oregano, if available

— Kosher salt

— Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Put the diced radishes, onion, serrano, garlic and lime zest into a medium bowl. Add the cilantro and Mexican oregano, if using, and toss gently but thoroughly. Season generous with kosher salt and several turns of black pepper, add the lime juice and toss again. Stir in the olive oil, cover, refrigerate for 30 minutes, taste, correct for salt and acid balance and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan hosts “Mouthful, Smart Talk About Food, Wine & Farming” on KRCB FM every Sunday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.