Amazing outdoors events in Sonoma County this week

COAST TRAIL WALK, APRIL 5

Jenner: Join biologist Peter Leveque and Coastwalk executive director Cea Higgins on a walk from Shell Beach to Red Hill while enjoying the sunset and your packed dinner, 4-7:30 p.m. $5 donation. coastwalk.org or 707-829-6689 for details.

RIGOROUS HIKE, APRIL 6

Santa Rosa: Hike with Katja Svendsen 14 miles to the top of Hood Mountain and Gunsight Rock and back, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, 1450 Pythian Road. Meet at the Pythian Trailhead. Bring a hat, water and lunch. SonomaCountyParks.org

STAR PARTY, APRIL 6

Kenwood: The Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park offers classroom presentations on astronomical topics and viewing of the stars and planets through three main telescopes at 8 p.m. Be sure to arrive within three hours of the start time to ensure the observatory remains open. $5 for adults, free for ages 18 and younger, parking $8. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road off state Highway 12. 707-833-6979, info@rfo.org

STRENUOUS HIKE, APRIL 7

Santa Rosa: Hike with Shelly Spriggs through meadows of wildflowers and heritage oaks on a semi-strenuous 5-mile hike up the north slope of Sonoma Mountain, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road. Bring a hat, water and lunch. SonomaCountyParks.org

VOLUNTEER WORK DAY, APRIL 6

Santa Rosa: Help with critical post-fire restoration at Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. for refreshments and stay for lunch after noon. Bring sturdy boots, a hat and water. Tools, lunch and work gloves provided. Sign up at pepperwoodpreserve.org or at sshinn@pepperwoodpreserve.org.

WILDFLOWER WALK, APRIL 6

Santa Rosa: Find out what’s blooming in the meadows of Pepperwood Preserve during a slow pace, quarter-mile walk. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $15 or $10 for members. For ages 13 and older. Meet in the lower parking lot. pepperwoodpreserve.org

FITNESS HIKE, APRIL 6

Glen Ellen: Hike to the lake and back, a distance of 2 miles, at Jack London State Historic Park or continue to the Ancient Redwood (5 miles round-trip). 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Meet in the ranch parking lot, 2400 London Ranch Road. Admission is free, rain will cancel. jacklondonpark.com

WILDFLOWER HIKE, APRIL 6

Glen Ellen: Join naturalist John Lynch on a moderately-paced 12-mile nature hike along the Sonoma Mountain Ridge Trail and East Slope Trail at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Limit of 20, $15 per person, parking fee extra, rain will cancel. Bring water, lunch and binoculars. Meet in the ranch parking lot. jacklondonpark.com

SCIENCE SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Santa Rosa: Investigate how different candy dissolves, floats, dances are reacts to different substances at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. All ages welcome, parking $7, free for Regional Parks members. 707-539-2865 or email Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org. SonomaCountyParks.org

James Lanaras