A la carte: Enjoy Easter brunch, pink wines and other spring treats

SANTA ROSA

Taste of Olivet

Eight wineries in the heart of the Russian River Valley will open their doors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for the 9th annual Taste of Olivet.

Participating wineries of the Olivet District include Battaglini, DeLoach, Harvest Moon, Hook & Ladder, Inspiration, Lauterbach, Pellegrini and Tara Bella.

Cost is $45, free to designated drivers. To reserve: eventbrite.com

HEALDSBURG

Down to Earth Day

Rodney Strong Vineyards will celebrate Earth Day at 11 a.m. April 20 with a tour of the vineyards led by Winegrowing Technician Alli Dericco.

After the tour, guests will enjoy cheese and charcuterie plus wine by the glass on the Rodney Strong Terrace. Cost is $35, including tour, cheese, charcuterie and one glass of wine.

To reserve: 707-433-0980. 11455 Old Redwood Highway.

GLEN ELLEN

Easter brunch

Hop on over to B. R. Cohn Winery at 10 a.m. April 21 for an Easter brunch catered by the Girl & the Fig and paired with wine.

There will be live music and Easter egg hunts for all ages. Cost is $55 adults, $20 kids.

To reserve: brcohn.com. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

ST. HELENA

Easter egg hunt

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch will celebrate Easter at 10:15 a.m. April 14 with an egg hunt, face painting and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Adults can stop by the cafe for a bloody mary or mimosa, a cup of coffee or a pastry. Tickets are $15 adults, including one bloody mary or mimosa. Kids are free.

After the hunt, Farmstead will serve a brunch buffet of fried chicken, pancakes and more.

Hunt+buffet: $50 adults, including one cocktail; $15 children; kids under 2 are free. To reserve: longmeadowranch.com. 738 Main St.

HEALDSBURG

Think pink at Barndiva

Barndiva will host the annual Pink Party, a seasonal celebration of rosé wine, from noon to 3 p.m. April 14 at Studio Barndiva.

There will be rosé wines from more than 35 local wineries and hors d’oeuvres served throughout the Barndiva gardens.

Tickets are $55. To reserve: shop.barndiva.com. 237 Center St.

SONOMA

Garagiste festival

The Garagiste Wine Festival: Northern Exposure will be held on April 13 at the Sonoma Veterans Hall.

Focussing on micro-wineries that make handcrafted, small-lot wines, the festival begins with a VIP tasting seminar and winemaker panel at 11:30 a.m. that explores the proposed “West Sonoma Coast” appellation. The panel includes Andy Peay from Peay Vineyards and Carroll Kemp from Alma Fria.

A grand tasting showcasing 40 small-lot wineries along with small bites will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.

Early access tickets to the grand tasting are $85; general admission to grand tasting is $65; designated driver entry to tasting is $10. VIP seminar and tasting is $115, including boxed lunch and early access to grand tasting at 1 p.m.

To reserve: eventbrite.com. 126 First Street West.

CLOVERDALE

Great wines of world

The Cloverdale Arts Alliance will host a series of wine appreciation workshops from 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 and 29, May 9 and 23 at the gallery located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd.