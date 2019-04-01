Beautiful cakes for a good cause at Art of Dessert benefit at Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2019

There’s something unique and distinguishing about nearly every one of the many benefit galas hosted for Sonoma County’s myriad community causes, programs and endeavors.

You can say this about the one Saturday evening at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts: It takes the cake.

Some of most gorgeous, professionally baked and adorned cakes imaginable graced the 30 dining tables dressed within the LBC’s Lytton Rancheria Grand Lobby for Art of Dessert.

The dinner and gourmet cake-a-thon raises dollars for the arts center’s education and community programs. Since the first Art of Dessert in 2003, the sweet occasion has generated more than $3.6 million for efforts that include arts enrichment outreach to children.

Following an opening reception Saturday, guests took their seats and admired the cakes on their and the adjacent tables.

The LBC Mariachi Ensemble performed. County Supervisor James Gore emceed a program that honored as the LBC’s Benefactors of the Year Sherry and Pete Swayne. Paired with the dinner by Pacific Connection catering were wines from Rodney Strong Vineyards.

Following the live and wine auctions came the announcement of which local pastry chefs’ splendid cakes did best in the evening’s judging. Then came the slicing, and the challenge to see just how many cakes one person could taste.

