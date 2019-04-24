Gluten-free desserts a natural choice for Passover

Spring desserts are full of fresh, bright flavors to celebrate the turning of the season — think lemon, strawberry, coconut and other cheerful ingredients to mark the return of warmth and sunshine. And if you’re baking gluten-free, relying on nature’s bounty will make your treats truly stand out.

After a long, wet winter — at least to this recent transplant — we’re now solidly in the midst of spring. Take advantage of the fresh, light flavors coming back into season.

When I make gluten-free desserts, I lean on recipes that are naturally gluten-free, meaning that they are not meant as substitutes for desserts made with flour but as recipes in their own right. The recipes included here adhere to that philosophy.

From a rich almond cake drizzled with a lavender-spiked glaze to chocolate cupcakes topped with fluffy strawberry buttercream to a gorgeous pavlova loaded with fresh fruit, they are perfect for gluten-free friends as well as your flour- loving family.

These recipes also are appropriate for Passover, or Pesach, which ends on April 27. During the eight days of the annual Jewish holiday, no leavened products such as wheat flour, grains, cornstarch, baking powder or baking soda may be used. Popular desserts often include a torte made with nuts, coconut macaroons, or dishes made with matzo meal, the only flour-containing product that is deemed to be Kosher for Passover.

Fortunately, many naturally gluten-free desserts rely on the airiness of whipped eggs whites or the rich texture of ground nuts as key ingredients and don’t need flour or baking powder or soda, thus making them fine for Passover (or any other gluten-free celebration during the year) or for those keeping to a gluten-free diet.

Try making a cake that uses almonds for heft and egg whites for a bit of loft. Punchy lemon zest in the batter is carried through into a glossy glaze created by steeping fresh lemon juice and fragrant lavender, then whisking in a little powdered sugar.

Likewise, delicate chocolate cupcakes consist of not much more than semi-sweet chocolate melted with butter or margarine and folded with whipped egg whites. After 20 minutes in the oven, these little beauties transform into confections reminiscent of a soufflé. They’ll firm up the longer they rest in the fridge (if you can, make them at least a day before you plan to serve them, two if you can manage it. You’ll be rewarded with a denser crumb and a deep chocolate flavor.). The cupcakes can be frosted with a rich vanilla buttercream or a buttercream swirled with strawberry jam.

For a pavlova — the baked meringue cake served with whipped cream and fruit popular in Australia and New Zealand — you may already have all the ingredients you need — after all, it calls for just a few fridge and pantry staples.

The cake gets its marshmallow-like texture from a long bake at low heat. It’s then piled high with softly whipped cream and fresh fruit and scattered with toasted almonds and coconut.

It makes for an elegant and impressive finish to any meal.

Other naturally gluten-free options that incorporate the lighter flavors and textures of spring include French-style macarons — little meringue-like sandwich cookies made with whipped egg whites folded into ground almonds — with fillings of rhubarb jam or lemon curd.