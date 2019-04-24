In Season: Tart rhubarb complements anything sweet

Now that spring is moving ahead, the rhubarb plants are over their winter senescence and the cranberry-red stalks are elongating. That sound you hear is me clapping in appreciation.

One of my earliest dinnertime memories is the small cup of stewed rhubarb my mom would set beside the main plate. It looked inviting — all stringy, reddish and off-white. It was sweet from the sugar she added. And it had the most wonderful tang. Here was a vegetable that magically had the virtues of fruit!

Many years later, I discovered that rhubarb’s big leaves and red stalks made a bold landscaping as well as culinary statement, and were as striking as any perennial in the garden. Not only that, but you could tear off a stalk, discard the poisonous leaves, and chew your way down the stalk to turn it into tangy pulp that you could suck dry, then spit it out in favor of a new crunchy bite.

Rhubarb has an affinity for fruit. Rhubarb and strawberry pie is a classic, but have you ever tried rhubarb and blueberry pie? The little, extra-flavorful, wild blueberries in the frozen fruit section of the freezer aisle make the pie double good. Or make a fruit crisp with rhubarb, strawberries and plums, sweetened with maple syrup and cooked in ramekins.

Sub-acid fruits are insipid — meaning they lack that acidic tang that whets the appetite and makes a fruit delicious. Mulberries, for example, are good-looking fruit, but they taste flat due to a lack of acid. Mix them with tangy rhubarb, however, and they come alive. Citric, malic and oxalic acids give rhubarb stalks their acid edge, although a concentration of oxalic acid makes the leaves poisonous. Oxalic acid binds with iron, rendering it unavailable in the bloodstream, and so can cause anemia. Substances in the roots make them a powerful purgative and are to be avoided. The long leaf stalks, though, have about as much oxalic acid as spinach and chard, and are the only edible part of the plant.

Because it tastes like fruit, rhubarb is usually classed as fruit, although botanically it is a vegetable. It’s made into fruit pies, either alone or in combination with other fruits, and it’s also made into jam. Chilled rhubarb soup can be refreshing on hot summer evenings, and rhubarb-strawberry sorbet can sometimes be found on the menu at Chez Panisse. Ginger, the herb angelica and orange make particularly nice flavor harmonies with rhubarb, but its sour taste also melts seamlessly into cinnamon, brown sugar and plums.

Rhubarb from the market or store is not likely to be contaminated with agricultural chemicals because rhubarb is usually pest and disease resistant. The amount of conventionally-grown rhubarb fluctuates, but usually hovers somewhere around just 1,000 acres in the whole country, with most production in northern states (rhubarb is native to Mongolia and Siberia). Washington produces hothouse-forced rhubarb, while Oregon farmers grow it in the field. It often shows up in our farmers’ markets in April when advancing spring gets those stalks growing.

Organic rhubarb is likely grown in the field as part of mixed crops. You’ll find the choicest stalks at farmers markets and organic grocery stores in early to mid-spring when the tender young leaves have unfurled and the stalks are ready for picking. The stalks toughen up as summer comes on, usually losing enough quality by late July that picking stops. The oxalic acid content of the stalks increases as the summer progresses, which is another reason it goes out of season in August.