Snowy season continues in Lake Tahoe

Tahoe’s snowy season continues, as the area received another three feet of snow in the past week.

Weather forecasts for this weekend predict warm and sunny weather, excellent conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

At 658 inches of snowfall, this is already the fourth snowiest season in recorded history, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadow.

Action sports photographer Ben Arnst shared epic photos of the fresh coat from Squaw Valley Ski Resort. View them in the gallery above.