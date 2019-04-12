Secrets of a Santa Rosa lazy gardener

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 12, 2019

Unless you’re comfortably set in retirement with hours to pursue your bliss, you probably consider gardening a chore and not a hobby. And even if you do love your garden, you may not have the time or even the will to fuss with it if you’re working full time and raising kids.

Local garden guru Robert Kourik says there is no shame in wanting to weasel out of yard duties. He’s written a new handbook, “Lazy-Ass Gardening: Maximize your soil; Minimize your Toil,” for those who want to spend more time in the hammock and less time weeding and watering.

Kourik has been designing gardens and doing garden consulting for North Bay homeowners for more than 40 years. He lives in Santa Rosa now but for many years he lived in Occidental. And during that time he spent, as he puts it, “a lot of time not gardening,” perfecting and practicing his tricks for creating low-maintenance landscapes. He boasts that he created a landscape that never needed watering in the 30 years he lived there.

“My goal of gardening was to do as little as possible and to have the greatest effect,” he said.

“So most of my friends were very impressed with my garden without knowing how little time I was spending on it.”

It was a friend who planted the seed for his latest book. Noting how fond he was of kicking back with a drink in a garden that looked way better than it should given how little time he spent working it, she suggested he write a book on “Lazy Butt Gardening.”

Two years later he set to work — taking his sweet time — compiling a book of tricks. The self-published book, his 17th, is being released just in time for gardening’s high season ($24.95 or $20 including free shipping if purchased directly at robertkourik.com).

Kourik is known for unpacking complicated concepts in a way that is understandable to nonexperts. His previous books dealt with everything from understanding roots and designing and maintaining an edible landscape to drip irrigation.

The underlying principle of his latest book is efficiency — creating a landscape from the soil up, that doesn’t need a lot of water or maintenance to look good. The result is that you have more time to actually kick back outside, something many more obsessive/compulsive gardeners, forget or fail to do.

“A lot of people are making a living and don’t have a lot of spare time,” said Kourik, who introduced the wonders of mulch to Marin during a serious drought in the mid-1970s. “I want to show you what you can do to cut down on the effort of gardening without giving up on the productivity or the beauty.”

Kourik covers the full spectrum, from tilling and compost to pruning and shaping.

Here is a sampling of the many tips.

Incorporate drought-resistant plants that don’t need any additional irrigation. That doesn’t necessarily mean only natives. There are many plants from the Mediterranean climates that are even more resistant to drought than California natives.

One of Kourik’s favorites is Echium candicans or Pride of Madeira. Native to the dry Canary Islands, it is an herbaceous perennial with big purple cucumber-shaped blooms. Not only is it a showy space filler, but deer don’t like it.

Give up the annuals and groundcovers, and go for shrubs or subshrubs (12-24 inches tall). “If you’ve got annuals, you’ve got to bend over at least twice, once to plant and once to clean up at the end of the season,” Kourik points out. And groundcovers shorter than 12 inches need meticulous weeding. Instead, plant shrubs and perennials with dense foliage, like lavender, that will block out much of the sunlight, discouraging weeds and needing trimming just once a year. Also plant them close together.

Other good shrubs for this area include Ceanothus gloriosus, Aremisia “Powis Castle,” Anemone canadensis, Grevillea lavandulacea, Hebe glaucophulla, hyssop, rockroses (cistus) and Jerusalem sage.

Select trees that are disease- and pest-free. For this area, a few choices include Gingko, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Serviceberry, Katsura, Japanese Snowbell and Paperbark Maple. Be sure to avoid pest and disease-free trees that are invasive such as Norway Maple and Tree of Heaven.

Incorporate hardscape into your landscape. This includes hard surfaces like paths, patios, arbors, gazebos and children’s play areas. These not only reduce the planting area to maintain, but make your outdoor area more inviting and user-friendly. Water features are lovely but if you’re into ease, skip them. They require too much maintenance. Wood chips are a great lazy material for a path.

Pick them up from a tree service. Kourik’s trick is to approach an arborist at work near his house and ask if they’d dump the chips at his place when they’re finished. It’s a win-win.

Raised beds. They require a little work to build if you do it yourself, but they can be bought ready made and can save time in the long run. Line the bottom with wire mesh to keep out gophers, moles and voles. Soil in a raised bed drains better, warms up earlier in the spring and requires less bending to maintain. Growing food on straw bales is also an easy way to quickly build fertile soil and provide a way to garden even on pavement.

Plant in October. Get new plants in the ground while the ground is still warm, apply lots of mulch and irrigate until the rains come. Then let Mother Nature water them all winter. By spring the roots will be well established and need less irrigation. Water well after planting and mulch heavily.

Attract good bugs to your garden by planting flowers they like. These beneficials will prey upon the pests so you don’t have to worry about eradicating them. Kourik scoffs at the conventional wisdom that these good bug-attracting flowers have to be planted next to the plant you want to protect. Insects can easily travel the distance of your average yard to score a meal. He likes to plant his in a flower border. Plants such as borage and Echium attract predatory hover flies, parasitic wasps and other beneficial insects.

Some tools are easier to use and more effective than others. The right tools can lighten your load. Kourik’s must-have kit includes a wheelbarrow (which can double as a lounging chair), a floppy hat (some now have UV-block); a hori-hori, a Japanese tool with a sturdy handle and 7-inch blade that is curved for digging and serrated for cutting through roots and heavy clay or gravelly soil.

He also recommends a long-handled hula hoe for stand-up weeding, a high-quality D-handled spading fork for heaving soil and pulling out tap-rooted weeds; a trowel (get a high quality forged one that will last); Felco No. 8 pruners (Felco No. 7s are better for weaker wrists); 16- or 24-inch aluminum-handled loppers (Felco F-20 or F-21), a 12-inch bladed folding pruning saw, (preferably a Japanese model); a pruning stick for higher-to-reach branches; and a selection of rubber hoses.

Give up on the complicated compost pile that requires turning on a weekly basis and keeping it moist. Just set aside an area in a hidden place where you can have a tidy compost heap. Put it in some kind of container. It will take longer for some things to decompose, from one to two years, but it will be almost effortless by comparison, Kourik says. (Don’t bother if you have a rat problem).

Be practical when it comes to growing edibles. It just may not be worth the cost and time. “Most people end up with $5 tomatoes,” Kourik says. But if you want to grow edibles, start with herbs. They’re easy to grow and expensive to buy fresh.

One that is a huge bang for the buck is rosemary. It’s an attractive flowering garden shrub as well as a good cooking herb.

If you do want to grow veggies, consider water when choosing crops. It takes 23 gallons of water to grow a pound of lettuce and 30 gallons to grow a pound of tomatoes versus 80 gallons for one pound of cantaloupe and a whopping 168 gallons for a pound of corn.

