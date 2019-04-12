Secrets of a Santa Rosa lazy gardener

Unless you’re comfortably set in retirement with hours to pursue your bliss, you probably consider gardening a chore and not a hobby. And even if you do love your garden, you may not have the time or even the will to fuss with it if you’re working full time and raising kids.

Local garden guru Robert Kourik says there is no shame in wanting to weasel out of yard duties. He’s written a new handbook, “Lazy-Ass Gardening: Maximize your soil; Minimize your Toil,” for those who want to spend more time in the hammock and less time weeding and watering.

Kourik has been designing gardens and doing garden consulting for North Bay homeowners for more than 40 years. He lives in Santa Rosa now but for many years he lived in Occidental. And during that time he spent, as he puts it, “a lot of time not gardening,” perfecting and practicing his tricks for creating low-maintenance landscapes. He boasts that he created a landscape that never needed watering in the 30 years he lived there.

“My goal of gardening was to do as little as possible and to have the greatest effect,” he said.

“So most of my friends were very impressed with my garden without knowing how little time I was spending on it.”

It was a friend who planted the seed for his latest book. Noting how fond he was of kicking back with a drink in a garden that looked way better than it should given how little time he spent working it, she suggested he write a book on “Lazy Butt Gardening.”

Two years later he set to work — taking his sweet time — compiling a book of tricks. The self-published book, his 17th, is being released just in time for gardening’s high season ($24.95 or $20 including free shipping if purchased directly at robertkourik.com).

Kourik is known for unpacking complicated concepts in a way that is understandable to nonexperts. His previous books dealt with everything from understanding roots and designing and maintaining an edible landscape to drip irrigation.

The underlying principle of his latest book is efficiency — creating a landscape from the soil up, that doesn’t need a lot of water or maintenance to look good. The result is that you have more time to actually kick back outside, something many more obsessive/compulsive gardeners, forget or fail to do.

“A lot of people are making a living and don’t have a lot of spare time,” said Kourik, who introduced the wonders of mulch to Marin during a serious drought in the mid-1970s. “I want to show you what you can do to cut down on the effort of gardening without giving up on the productivity or the beauty.”

Kourik covers the full spectrum, from tilling and compost to pruning and shaping.

Here is a sampling of the many tips.

Incorporate drought-resistant plants that don’t need any additional irrigation. That doesn’t necessarily mean only natives. There are many plants from the Mediterranean climates that are even more resistant to drought than California natives.

One of Kourik’s favorites is Echium candicans or Pride of Madeira. Native to the dry Canary Islands, it is an herbaceous perennial with big purple cucumber-shaped blooms. Not only is it a showy space filler, but deer don’t like it.