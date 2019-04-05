Venturing Out: Spring calls this week in Sonoma County

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 5, 2019

BIRD WALK, APRIL 7

Santa Rosa: Tour some of the habitats of the birds in the Laguna de Santa Rosa with Denise Cadman and meet some of the species that depend on them. 6-8:30 p.m. Meet at Heron Hall in the Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Road. $14. Register at lagunafoundation.org.

NATURE WALK, APRIL 7

Sonoma: Take a free slow-paced, 1-mile walk along the lower Montini Preserve Trail at Sonoma State Historic Park, 12-1:30 p.m. Meet at the Vallejo House parking lot at the end of 3rd Street West. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Steady rain cancels. 707 938-9559.

EVENING YOGA, APRIL 11

Petaluma: Relax after a day at work during this pop-up yoga session with instructor Christina McGuirk, 6-7 p.m. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Bring a mat, water bottle, hat and friend. Meet in the parking lot, $5 with advanced registration required. $7 parking, free for Regional Parks members. Heavy rain cancels. 707-789-9699, Christine.McGuirk@sonoma-county.org.

HISTORY WALKING TOUR, APRIL 13

Santa Rosa: Free, docent-led 90-minute walking tours of the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery on Franklin Avenue leave Franklin Gate every 20 minutes between 10-11 a.m. Donations appreciated. Register at santarosarec.com 707-543-3737.

FAMILY BICYCLE WORKSHOP, APRIL 13

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition’s free, family bicycle safety workshop is 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Madrone Elementary School, 4550 Rinconada Drive. Kids should be age 7 and up and able to ride without training wheels. Arrive at least 15 minutes early for bicycle and helmet checks. saferoutes@bike sonoma.org. 707-545-0153 for details.

James Lanaras

