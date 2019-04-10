Seasonal Pantry: The sweet life with maple syrup

If you eat a hyperlocal diet, you may not have tasted true maple syrup, as it is something we do not and cannot produce in Sonoma County or even Northern California. Some comes from New England, but more than 70% of the world’s maple syrup comes from Canada, over 90% of it from Quebec.

Production of maple syrup is underway now and will likely continue through the month. The process is fairly simple. Trees that have a diameter of more than 8 inches can be tapped, and some of the largest trees can be tapped more than once during a season, though there is a legal limit of three taps. These regulations ensure the health and growth of the trees.

After a tree is tapped and the sap is collected, it is boiled in what is called a sugar house to evaporate the water that occurs naturally in the sap. Forty liters of sap boils down to about 1 liter of syrup.

Maple syrup was once graded as “A,” “B” or “Commercial,” but the Canadian industry has revamped its system. All retail maple syrup is grade A, which means it has not been fermented, has no sediment, cloudiness or haziness, has no flaws in taste and is uniform in color.

Once a syrup has met these requirements, a description is added based on how much light passes through a bottle of the syrup. “Golden, delicate taste” lets through 75% of light; “amber, rich taste” lets through 50%; “dark, robust taste” allows from 25% to 49% of the light to pass through; and “very dark, strong taste” lets just 25% of light pass. Simply put, the lighter the color, the more delicate the flavor.

Maple syrup has an attractive nutritional profile, making it the sweetener of choice for many people. It contains calcium, thiamin, potassium, copper, manganese, riboflavin, zinc and other micronutrients. Two tablespoons contain 110 calories.

Maple syrup is also good for the environment. In Canada, where the forests are protected and production highly regulated, maple forests offset the annual emissions of nearly a million vehicles.

This dressing is quite simple and takes just minutes to make. It is also versatile, as most vinaigrettes are, and is delicious on a wide range of foods, not just salads. My favorite uses follow the main recipe. Also, in the variation I suggest adding walnut bitters, which adds a gorgeous dimension to the vinaigrette. I used the new walnut bitters made by Bitter Girl Bitters of Petaluma, which have a pure walnut flavor and less sweetness than other brands.

Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette with Suggested Uses

Makes about ½ cup

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

3 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise

4-6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup, preferably dark or very dark

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

Put the shallot and garlic into a small bowl, season with salt, and add the vinegar. Set aside.

Cook the bacon in a medium sauté pan set over medium heat until it is completely crisp. Transfer to paper towels or a brown paper bag to drain and cool. When the bacon has cooled, crumble or chop it.