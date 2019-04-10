Seasonal Pantry: The sweet life with maple syrup

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 10, 2019

If you eat a hyperlocal diet, you may not have tasted true maple syrup, as it is something we do not and cannot produce in Sonoma County or even Northern California. Some comes from New England, but more than 70% of the world’s maple syrup comes from Canada, over 90% of it from Quebec.

Production of maple syrup is underway now and will likely continue through the month. The process is fairly simple. Trees that have a diameter of more than 8 inches can be tapped, and some of the largest trees can be tapped more than once during a season, though there is a legal limit of three taps. These regulations ensure the health and growth of the trees.

After a tree is tapped and the sap is collected, it is boiled in what is called a sugar house to evaporate the water that occurs naturally in the sap. Forty liters of sap boils down to about 1 liter of syrup.

Maple syrup was once graded as “A,” “B” or “Commercial,” but the Canadian industry has revamped its system. All retail maple syrup is grade A, which means it has not been fermented, has no sediment, cloudiness or haziness, has no flaws in taste and is uniform in color.

Once a syrup has met these requirements, a description is added based on how much light passes through a bottle of the syrup. “Golden, delicate taste” lets through 75% of light; “amber, rich taste” lets through 50%; “dark, robust taste” allows from 25% to 49% of the light to pass through; and “very dark, strong taste” lets just 25% of light pass. Simply put, the lighter the color, the more delicate the flavor.

Maple syrup has an attractive nutritional profile, making it the sweetener of choice for many people. It contains calcium, thiamin, potassium, copper, manganese, riboflavin, zinc and other micronutrients. Two tablespoons contain 110 calories.

Maple syrup is also good for the environment. In Canada, where the forests are protected and production highly regulated, maple forests offset the annual emissions of nearly a million vehicles.

—————

This dressing is quite simple and takes just minutes to make. It is also versatile, as most vinaigrettes are, and is delicious on a wide range of foods, not just salads. My favorite uses follow the main recipe. Also, in the variation I suggest adding walnut bitters, which adds a gorgeous dimension to the vinaigrette. I used the new walnut bitters made by Bitter Girl Bitters of Petaluma, which have a pure walnut flavor and less sweetness than other brands.

Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette with Suggested Uses

Makes about ½ cup

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

3 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise

4-6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup, preferably dark or very dark

Black pepper in a mill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

Put the shallot and garlic into a small bowl, season with salt, and add the vinegar. Set aside.

Cook the bacon in a medium sauté pan set over medium heat until it is completely crisp. Transfer to paper towels or a brown paper bag to drain and cool. When the bacon has cooled, crumble or chop it.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat from the pan, return the pan to the heat, and add the vinegar mixture. Simmer for 1 minute. Add 4 tablespoons of olive oil, stir, and add several generous turns of black pepper. Taste carefully and adjust for salt, pepper and acid balance. Remove from the heat and add the parsley and bacon. Use warm.

Variation: Add 4 or 5 drops of Bitter Girl Bitters Go Walnuts.

Suggested Uses

— Cut a medium head of red leaf lettuce (cleaned, of course) into thin crosswise ribbons and put it into a wide shallow bowl. While the dressing is still hot, pour it over the lettuce and use two forks to toss as the lettuce wilts. Enjoy right away.

— Peel 1 large garnet sweet potato and cut it into ¼-inch-thick rounds. Steam the sliced sweet potatoes until just tender, remove from the heat, cool slightly and arrange on a platter. While the sweet potatoes cook, cut two ¼-inch thick rounds of red onion and separate the rings. Tuck them here and there between the slices of cooked sweet potatoes. Spoon dressing on top and add 2 tablespoons lightly toasted and chopped walnuts.

— Use a sharp knife to cut a small cabbage into very thin slices. Add a grated carrot and 1 or 2 stalks of very thinly sliced celery. Pour the vinaigrette over everything, toss, cover and let rest for 30 minutes. Taste and correct for salt and pepper before serving.

— Steam or bake a small spaghetti squash, and when it is done use a fork to scrape out the flesh, which will pretty much shred itself. Cook about a pound of chorizo (if it is in casings, remove them), crumbling it as you would crumble ground beef. Toss the spaghetti squash and chorizo with the dressing, top with chopped fresh cilantro, and enjoy right away.

— Toss the hot dressing with 8 to 10 ounces of small spinach leaves until just wilted. Grate a hard-boiled egg over the spinach and enjoy warm.

—————

If you find certain cocktails too strongly flavored, you might try sweetening them with maple syrup instead of simple syrup. There is an alchemy between the alcohol and the maple syrup that takes the edge off the alcohol’s heat.

A New Old-Fashioned

Makes 1 cocktail

Crushed ice or small ice cubes

2 ounces bourbon, such as Young and Yonder Stave Robber

¼ ounce pure maple syrup, preferably dark

4-5 drops Bitter Girl Bitters Go Walnuts

1 ½-inch strip of orange peel

Put the ice into a cocktail shaker. Add the bourbon, maple syrup and bitters, close tightly, and shake for 20 seconds or so. Strain into an old-fashioned glass, twist the orange peel over the drink and then drop it in. Enjoy right away.

—————

The Moscow Mule, traditionally served in a copper-colored metal mug, is a popular cocktail that lends itself to variations. In this version, I’ve replaced “Moscow” with “Montreal” in honor of Canadian maple syrup, which is delicious in this drink.

Montreal Mule

Makes 1 cocktail

2 ounces vodka, such the Countess Walewska Premium Vodka from Great Women Spirits

2 ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup, preferably dark

4-5 drops cardamom bitters

Ginger beer

3-4 spearmint leaves

Fill a mug with ice cubes. Add the vodka, lime juice, maple syrup and bitters and stir well. Top off with ginger beer. Stack the mint leaves on top of one another, and give them a good twist to crack the leaves and release the oils. Drop them into the mug, stir again, and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

