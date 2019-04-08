Bobcat, mountain lion and bear caught on video at Modini Mayacamas Preserves

Audubon Canyon Ranch shared a video from Modini Mayacamas Preserves illustrating the size difference between a bobcat, a mountain lion and a bear.

The video shows the bobcat and mountain lion walking down a trail, away from the camera. The bear was captured standing still on the same path, before lumbering away.

"This bear is a healthy one, no doubt," Audubon Canyon Ranch said in a Facebook post.

The video was captured by Ginny Fifield, who monitors Audubon Canyon Ranch's wildlife cameras. She has yet to collect any video footage of a female with cubs, but saw fresh marking behavior in the area.