Bobcat, mountain lion and bear caught on video at Modini Mayacamas Preserves

BRADEN CARTWRIGHT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 8, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Audubon Canyon Ranch shared a video from Modini Mayacamas Preserves illustrating the size difference between a bobcat, a mountain lion and a bear.

The video shows the bobcat and mountain lion walking down a trail, away from the camera. The bear was captured standing still on the same path, before lumbering away.

"This bear is a healthy one, no doubt," Audubon Canyon Ranch said in a Facebook post.

The video was captured by Ginny Fifield, who monitors Audubon Canyon Ranch's wildlife cameras. She has yet to collect any video footage of a female with cubs, but saw fresh marking behavior in the area.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine