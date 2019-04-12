Gearhead: Next generation of ‘fanny pack’ a huge improvement

Over the past decade or more, “Athleisure” — clothing designed for athletic activities, but also suitable for everyday wear and even some workplaces — has become extremely popular with women. And why not? At its best, athleisure is great to look at and super-comfy to wear. An added plus: with the right athleisure accessories, you can transition stylishly through a very long day.

A good example is an innovative new lineup of carrying bags from Quokka. All three are 100% vegan, made from a natural and sustainable textile created from pineapple leaf fibers. In these bags, this pineapple-based textile is similar to high-quality leather in appearance, durability and feel, but it’s eco- and animal-friendly.

Quokka’s versatile bags can be worn in three different ways to suit the occasion: cross-body, over-the-shoulder, or at the waist. You can thus port your essential gear in a way that makes sense for whatever you’re doing that day, whether you’re on the trail, shopping for groceries, or meeting friends for dinner.

The Street Sling is Quokka’s largest bag (15 inches wide, 6.5 inches tall). It contains large central, outer and inner compartments with zip closure; five credit card storage slots, has a soft strap made from bamboo fibers for cross-body wear, and is available in four colors (black, brown, natural, silver). Its close-body fit also makes it a good choice for traveling. $119. quokkaco.com

The Urban Active, Quokka’s midsized bag at 8 inches wide and 5 inches tall, has a large enough interior to fit your phone and other items. The interior can hold up to four credit cards, has a smaller zippered pocket, and has an adjustable bamboo belt strap and a wrist strap. Comes in black, black/silver, silver, silver/black, natural/dark brown, dark brown/natural. $119. quokkaco.com

The Urban Chic, the smallest bag of the lineup, can fit a phone, four credit cards, and more. It can be worn in three ways, and also used for storage in a larger bag. Included are an adjustable bamboo belt strap and a wrist strap. Urban Chic comes in the same colors as its Urban Active sister, plus two more. $99.quokkaco.com.