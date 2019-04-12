Venturing out in Sonoma County: wildflowers and a full moon this week

EDIBLE PLANTS, APRIL 14

Kenwood: Guided 2- to 3-mile walk exploring the edible and medicinal plants at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 9:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Meet at the Visitors Center. $10 per adult, ages 18 and under free, parking fees also apply. The walk is educational only, foraging is illegal in state parks. 707-833-5712 www.sugarloafpark.org.

MEDICINAL WILDFLOWERS, APRIL 14

Rohnert Park: Learn about edible, medicinal and useful wildflowers during a 2-mile walk with Shelly Spriggs 2-4 p.m. at Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Register in advance at SonomaCountyParks.org.

FULL MOON HIKE, APRIL 19

Kenwood: See the sun set and the moon rise during a moderate to strenuous 4.5-mile hike 6:15-9:30 p.m. at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the white barn. $10. Order tickets at www.sugarloafpark.org. 707-833-5712.

MINDFUL WALK, APRIL 20

Glen Ellen: Join Jeff Falconer on a 1.5-mile mindful walk 9:30-11 a.m. at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. $15. The walk has an option to continue another 3 miles and finish at 1:30 p.m. Heavy rain cancels the event. jacklondonpark.com.

FLOWERS AND FRIENDS WALK, APRIL 20

Glen Ellen: Join docent and naturalist Carolyn Greene on a 1.5-mile walk on hilly and rocky paths among blooming flowers 1-2:30 p.m. at Quarryhill Botanical Garden, 12841 Sonoma Highway. Registration required, heavy rain cancels the walk. $15 members,$20 nonmembers. quarryhillbg.org.

