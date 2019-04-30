Big Bottom Market pays tribute to its signature biscuits, one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things,' with cookbook

Smothered with honey butter or strawberry jam, the light and fluffy Southern biscuit has reached new heights … again.

Originating in the Middle Ages as a hard, dry creation — “biscuit” is Latin for “bread cooked twice” — it remained a tough, flat concoction for centuries, favored by sailors and other military personnel for subsistence.

But in the 19th century, the development of leavening agents allowed the lowly biscuit to rise to its full potential. Eventually, the flaky, scone-like biscuit was smothered in sausage gravy, transforming itself into the breakfast classic beloved in the South.

Now, from Washington, D.C., to the West Coast, American foodies are rediscovering the crisp crust and tender crumb of biscuits, which bring back homey memories of momma’s oven mitts and grandma’s flour scoop while slathering them up with modern toppings like goat cheese and fig jam.

At Big Bottom Market in Guerneville, opened by Michael Volpatt in 2011, a “wet biscuit” recipe shared by a friend became the market’s signature bite right out of the gate.

“We tried a number of biscuit recipes, and in most cases, they were just dense, and they weren’t fluffy,” he said. “Then we found this wet biscuit recipe, and it was the most flavorful and unctuous biscuit that we got our hands on.”

When the market launched, it just served a plain biscuit and a Cheddar thyme biscuit in the morning, then its cooks started experimenting with sweet and savory versions baked in muffin tins.

Eventually, they developed a line of “specialty” biscuits that include The Sea Biscuit (filled with smoked salmon, crème fraîche and capers) and the Egg in a Biscuit, a take-off on the classic Scotch Egg.

“A lot of the recipes in the book are recipes that we make on a rotating basis,” Volpatt said. “We have to make a plain biscuit every single day, and then we ask our cooks to be creative and make what they think is going to be good.”

The Guerneville market and café vaulted to national fame after Oprah named the Big Bottom Market Biscuit Mix and California Wildflower Honey package as one of her Favorite Things in 2016.

That gave Volpatt, a PR guy looking to optimize his lowly biscuit’s rise to fame, the impetus to shop around a biscuit cookbook that would also highlight “the things that surround biscuits and taste good with them.”

“I’ve always wanted to write a cookbook,” he said. “The minute those doors opened up, I thought, OK, what is this cookbook going to look like?”

After hitting a few dead ends, Volpatt got an agent and his cookbook was accepted in November of 2017. The little biscuit book that could — “The Big Bottom Biscuit” (Running Press, 2019) — was released today, and Volpatt is busy this spring promoting it with a series of book signings and tasting events (see sidebar for details).

The small-format, hardback cookbook includes 50 recipes for specialty biscuits and spreads, plus dinner entrees that Volpatt developed after launching the market’s Wednesday Night Community Dinners more than a year ago. These include everything from vegetable dishes like Market Vegan Marsala to meat-laden entrees such as Moroccan Chicken.

“It was a way to utilize our space at night, and a way for me to flex my creativity and my love of cooking,” he said. “Once we got the book deal, I had to make a lot of food, so I decided to use these dinners to test these recipes and get feedback from people.”