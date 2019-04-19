It’s spring plant sale season in Sonoma County

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 19, 2019

SEBASTOPOL

Grab some plants from the Plant Wizard

The farm where the great plant breeder Luther Burbank conducted many of his experiments will hold an open house on April 27 and 28, offering a chance to take home some of his best introductions.

Shasta Daisies and Burbank Slicing Tomatoes are among the plants that will be for sale at Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm at Gold Ridge. Gardeners can also find rhubarb, Amarcrinum (clothed naked ladies), Day lilies, Astroemerias, climbing roses, dawn redwoods and deodar cedar.

Docents will lead tours of the 3 acre farm and local garden consultant and writer Robert Kourik will give talks on both days. He will discuss ‘Shaping not Pruning for Abundance” at 11 a.m. both days and “Understanding Roots” at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lilith Rogers will bring to life the late Rachel Carson in a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday and Sydney Dillon, a singer and songwriter, will perform at noon both days. Refreshments available. Event hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7777 Bodega Ave, above the Burbank Heights and orchards senior housing complex. Admission is free.

SANTA ROSA

SRJC students offer an eclectic plant sale

The students in the Horticulture Program at Santa Rosa Junior College are having a plant sale April 28. They have prepared a variety of summer vegetables and ornamental plants for your garden and patio. There will also be a great selection of succulents and house plants. The plant sale will be at the campus greenhouse near Lark Hall off Elliott Avenue. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.

PETALUMA

Plan a lush garden that’s water-wise

The Santa Rosa Garden Club will host a free workshop Monday to teach people how to create a lush garden with drought resistant plants. Examples of plants that can work in such an environment will be discussed, and different combinations of these plants will show how texture and color play into it. Plants will be available for sale after the program.

Jani Weaver will lead the class. She has experience as a wedding planner, florist, manager of the Nursery at Emerisa Gardens and a UC Extension Program instructor in Ornamental Horticulture. She’s also the owner of Garden/Weaver Design, a design/build landscape company. 1 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa, Santa Rosa, gardenclubevents@yahoo.com

SANTA ROSA

Garden Club sells “homegrown” plants

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is having a plant sale on April 27, featuring plants grown by its members. Plants will include those propagated from the Dean Linscott perennial garden located at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center where the club meets and where the sale will be held. The sale also will showcase drought-tolerant and deer-resistant plants, including annuals, perennials, native plants, shrubs, fruits and vegetables. Also look for garden related items and jewelry. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, santarosagardenclub.com.

PETALUMA

Identifying Sudden Oak Death

The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County and UC Cooperative Extension in Sonoma County are co-hosting a meeting April 25 to help people identify Sudden Oak Death in native oaks. At the 30-minute meeting, people will receive all the materials needed to collect samples. They can spend up to four hours collecting samples that will be examined at the UC laboratory. 5:30 p.m., Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, icwininger@ucanr.edu

CLOVERDALE

Buy a seedling, help a local student grow

The Green Thumbs Garden Club will be having its Spring Plant Sale April 20, showcasing plants its members have started from seed, cuttings or divisions. These plants include more than 30 different varieties of tomatoes (mostly heirloom), lettuces, cucumbers, summer and winter squashes, melons, peppers, pumpkins, eggplants and other edibles. In the mix will also be ornamental plants –– annual and perennial flowers, as well as many succulents. The event provides funds for scholarships for continuing education of Cloverdale students and other community service projects, including improvements to the local History Center Garden and the local Community Garden. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 750 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale.

GLEN ELLEN

Naturalist leading walk at Quarryhill

Carolyn Greene is a Quarryhill docent and naturalist who will lead a walk April 20 to celebrate the abundance of spring. You’ll see many different species of magnolias, dogwoods and dragonflies. You’ll also hear about pollination strategies of garden plants and stories behind their scientific names. Families are welcome on the walk that spans 1.5 miles on hilly and rocky paths. The walk will be canceled if there’s heavy rains. Fee is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., 12841 Sonoma Hwy. 12, Glen Ellen. 707-996-3166 or Quarryhillbg.org

GRATON

Spring Flower Show and Plant Sale

The Graton Community Club is having its Spring Flower Show and Plant Sale April 26 and 27. There will be a variety of tomato and other veggie starts, succulents, perennials, and drought-tolerant plants. A $10 lunch is offered both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with desserts available all day, and there will be live local jazz. This event benefits a scholarship program for Santa Rosa Junior College students, and a building capital campaign to preserve the group’s historic clubhouse. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 8896 Graton Road, Graton.

HEALDSBURG

Roses with enticing aromas

The Russian River Rose Company is hosting a workshop April 20 and 21 to teach gardeners about fragrant roses. Guests will be able to sniff their way through more than 650 varieties that include a collection of rare and antique damask, gallica and bourbon roses, as well as irises. There are hundreds of specially selected roses from Bulgaria, France and Persia grown at the nursery for the production of rose water, rose oil perfume and rose water sorbet. No reservations are required. A $2 donation is suggested. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, russian-river-rose.com

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.

