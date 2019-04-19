It’s spring plant sale season in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL

Grab some plants from the Plant Wizard

The farm where the great plant breeder Luther Burbank conducted many of his experiments will hold an open house on April 27 and 28, offering a chance to take home some of his best introductions.

Shasta Daisies and Burbank Slicing Tomatoes are among the plants that will be for sale at Luther Burbank’s Experiment Farm at Gold Ridge. Gardeners can also find rhubarb, Amarcrinum (clothed naked ladies), Day lilies, Astroemerias, climbing roses, dawn redwoods and deodar cedar.

Docents will lead tours of the 3 acre farm and local garden consultant and writer Robert Kourik will give talks on both days. He will discuss ‘Shaping not Pruning for Abundance” at 11 a.m. both days and “Understanding Roots” at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Lilith Rogers will bring to life the late Rachel Carson in a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday and Sydney Dillon, a singer and songwriter, will perform at noon both days. Refreshments available. Event hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 7777 Bodega Ave, above the Burbank Heights and orchards senior housing complex. Admission is free.

SANTA ROSA

SRJC students offer an eclectic plant sale

The students in the Horticulture Program at Santa Rosa Junior College are having a plant sale April 28. They have prepared a variety of summer vegetables and ornamental plants for your garden and patio. There will also be a great selection of succulents and house plants. The plant sale will be at the campus greenhouse near Lark Hall off Elliott Avenue. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa.

PETALUMA

Plan a lush garden that’s water-wise

The Santa Rosa Garden Club will host a free workshop Monday to teach people how to create a lush garden with drought resistant plants. Examples of plants that can work in such an environment will be discussed, and different combinations of these plants will show how texture and color play into it. Plants will be available for sale after the program.

Jani Weaver will lead the class. She has experience as a wedding planner, florist, manager of the Nursery at Emerisa Gardens and a UC Extension Program instructor in Ornamental Horticulture. She’s also the owner of Garden/Weaver Design, a design/build landscape company. 1 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa, Santa Rosa, gardenclubevents@yahoo.com

SANTA ROSA

Garden Club sells “homegrown” plants

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is having a plant sale on April 27, featuring plants grown by its members. Plants will include those propagated from the Dean Linscott perennial garden located at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center where the club meets and where the sale will be held. The sale also will showcase drought-tolerant and deer-resistant plants, including annuals, perennials, native plants, shrubs, fruits and vegetables. Also look for garden related items and jewelry. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, santarosagardenclub.com.

PETALUMA

Identifying Sudden Oak Death

The UC Master Gardener Program of Sonoma County and UC Cooperative Extension in Sonoma County are co-hosting a meeting April 25 to help people identify Sudden Oak Death in native oaks. At the 30-minute meeting, people will receive all the materials needed to collect samples. They can spend up to four hours collecting samples that will be examined at the UC laboratory. 5:30 p.m., Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, icwininger@ucanr.edu