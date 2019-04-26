Plant sale hopping on the North Coast

Head north on coast for state’s biggest rhodie show

Rhododendron lovers from throughout the West Coast will make their way to Fort Bragg for the annual Rhododendron Show at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens on May 4 and 5.

The juried show is the largest of its kind in California, boasting more than 800 entries, filling a big tent with cascades of colors and fragrances.

In addition to competitive entries of rhodies, azaleas, bonsai and flower arrangements the show will feature plants for sale, photos and hourly drawings. Rhody’s Garden Cafe will be open both days serving lunch, snacks and ice cream.

This is a chance to claim some prized rhododendrons, while strolling through the Botanical Gardens’ own collection of more than 1,000 blooming rhodies, set among both formal gardens and woodland areas.

Mendocino Coast Botantical Gardens has one of the nation’s largest collections of rhododendrons, many hybridized on the Mendocinco coast. Local growers and member of the Noyo Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, which is hosting the event, will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips on the best plants for your garden.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is free with admission to the garden. General $15; Seniors (65 and older) $12; Coast residents from Gualala to Westport $10; and $8 for kids under 15. Children under 6 are free.

GLEN ELLEN

Trees available at oversized plant sale

More than 130 species of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials will be available at Quarryhill’s spring plant sale May 4. These species, for the uninitiated, are native to temperate Asia and are descendants from plants grown from the wild, collected by seed. The inventory includes quite a range –– several species of magnolias, maples roses, dogwoods and camellias. Proceeds from the plant sale support the mission of the Quarryhill Botanical Garden –– to conserve plants and slow the loss of species. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen.

SANTA ROSA

Find native species at plant society’s sale

The California Native Plant Society is having a plant sale May 4 to spread the word about native plants. The Milo Baker chapter is also hosting this sale to help people create low-maintenance gardens, while raising funds for the chapter. The sale is a chance to discover unique shrubs, grasses and ground covers that are part of Northern California. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Santa Rosa Laguna Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA

Harvest for the Hungry plant extravaganza

The hardest part of attending the Harvest for the Hungry garden plant sale is winnowing your choices down to a manageable number.

The mother of all plant sales Saturday features more than 130 varieties of tomatoes alone, along with dozens of varieties of peppers, squash, eggplants, cucumbers, melons and herbs. Make sure you have cargo room in your car. Because the sale also features ornamental plants, garden art, books and garden tools. Check out the complete list at harvestgarden.org.

The sale is sponsored by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who also will be on hand to answer questions. and assist in your selection. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1717 Yulupa Ave.,Santa Rosa.