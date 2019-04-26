Plant sale hopping on the North Coast

PEG MELNIK
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Head north on coast for state’s biggest rhodie show

Rhododendron lovers from throughout the West Coast will make their way to Fort Bragg for the annual Rhododendron Show at Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens on May 4 and 5.

The juried show is the largest of its kind in California, boasting more than 800 entries, filling a big tent with cascades of colors and fragrances.

In addition to competitive entries of rhodies, azaleas, bonsai and flower arrangements the show will feature plants for sale, photos and hourly drawings. Rhody’s Garden Cafe will be open both days serving lunch, snacks and ice cream.

This is a chance to claim some prized rhododendrons, while strolling through the Botanical Gardens’ own collection of more than 1,000 blooming rhodies, set among both formal gardens and woodland areas.

Mendocino Coast Botantical Gardens has one of the nation’s largest collections of rhododendrons, many hybridized on the Mendocinco coast. Local growers and member of the Noyo Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society, which is hosting the event, will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips on the best plants for your garden.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission is free with admission to the garden. General $15; Seniors (65 and older) $12; Coast residents from Gualala to Westport $10; and $8 for kids under 15. Children under 6 are free.

GLEN ELLEN

Trees available at oversized plant sale

More than 130 species of trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials will be available at Quarryhill’s spring plant sale May 4. These species, for the uninitiated, are native to temperate Asia and are descendants from plants grown from the wild, collected by seed. The inventory includes quite a range –– several species of magnolias, maples roses, dogwoods and camellias. Proceeds from the plant sale support the mission of the Quarryhill Botanical Garden –– to conserve plants and slow the loss of species. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12841 Highway 12, Glen Ellen.

SANTA ROSA

Find native species at plant society’s sale

The California Native Plant Society is having a plant sale May 4 to spread the word about native plants. The Milo Baker chapter is also hosting this sale to help people create low-maintenance gardens, while raising funds for the chapter. The sale is a chance to discover unique shrubs, grasses and ground covers that are part of Northern California. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Santa Rosa Laguna Foundation, 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA

Harvest for the Hungry plant extravaganza

The hardest part of attending the Harvest for the Hungry garden plant sale is winnowing your choices down to a manageable number.

The mother of all plant sales Saturday features more than 130 varieties of tomatoes alone, along with dozens of varieties of peppers, squash, eggplants, cucumbers, melons and herbs. Make sure you have cargo room in your car. Because the sale also features ornamental plants, garden art, books and garden tools. Check out the complete list at harvestgarden.org.

The sale is sponsored by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners, who also will be on hand to answer questions. and assist in your selection. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1717 Yulupa Ave.,Santa Rosa.

SANTA ROSA

Eclectic plants for taking at school sale

The Willowside School nursery will be holding a plant sale May 4 featuring a variety of low-water and drought-tolerant perennials. It will also showcase California natives, a multitude of succulents, as well as grasses, salvias and plants to attract benefit insects, butterflies and hummingbirds to the garden. In addition, the nursery has more than 40 varieties of special Japanese maples starting at $25. Plants are $4 for a gallon container. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5299 Hall Road, Santa Rosa, at Willowside Road. For information call Jan Lochner at 707-569-4724 or 4lochs@comcast.

GRATON

Check out spring flower show, sale

The Graton Community Club is having its annual Spring Flower Show and Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27. Available will be a variety of tomato and other veggie starts, succulents, perennials and drought-tolerant plants. A $10 lunch is offered both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with desserts available all day, and there will be live local jazz. Th event benefits a scholarship program for Santa Rosa Junior College students, and a building capital campaign to preserve the group’s historic club house. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 8896 Graton Road, Graton.

SANTA ROSA

Garden club selling “homegrown” plants

The Santa Rosa Garden Club is having a plant sale Saturday April 27 featuring plants grown by its members. Plants will include those propagated from the Dean Linscott perennial garden located at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center. The sale also will showcase drought-tolerant and deer-resistant plants, including annuals, perennials, native plants, shrubs, fruits and vegetables. Other goods for sale will be garden-related items, as well as jewelry. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa, santarosagardenclub.com.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine