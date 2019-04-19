Climbing roses are the high note of any garden

In all likelihood you prefer looking at a mountainous landscape over a flat vista any day.

The eyes want a place to pause, a feature that stands out from the sameness.

What’s true of sweeping natural landscapes is also true in your own backyard. While you can’t construct a mountain, you can create some height with climbing roses.

Train these gorgeous blooms to smother an arbor, coil up a wall, overtake a gazebo or even crawl up a tree or wall. Even if you don’t have a lot of money to invest in garden structures, you can add height with simple and inexpensive poles you pick up at the lumber yard or home improvement store, says Jan Tolmasoff, the rose impresario of the Russian River Rose Co. in Healdsburg.

It doesn’t even really matter how attractive the structure is. Eventually it will be covered in masses of roses.

Tolmasoff is holding a two-day climbing rose extravaganza April 27 and 28 in a picturesque display garden with an avenue of 12-foot arches each laden with multiple varieties of climbers. It may be more spectacle than you can muster. But Tolmasoff offers a number of ideas for incorporating climbing roses into your own yard.

Visitors to the garden this weekend can take a tour of the vast display garden to check out more than 100 varieties of climbing roses; Talmasoff has been collecting roses for three years. Experts will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to offer tips on selecting, growing and pruning these living monuments for the garden.

“They require tying and training,” Tolmasoff said of climbers. “But once you have them up and over whatever structure you’ve chosen, they’re not harder to care for.”

The exception are the huge ramblers. But she said she grooms them only every three to four years, just tidying up in between major prunings, but cutting out or sticking into the arbor, anything that might appear straggling and out of place.

There are three basic kinds of climbing roses. The smallest are “Pillars,” which reach 5 to 8 feet tall. These are perfect for wrapping around pillars and grow up walls or lattices.

Tolmasoff suggests buying inexpensive round tree stakes and placing them strategically in a sunny spot in the garden behind lower-growing plants for a bit of height.

Plant your rose first and then bang in the stake about 2 feet. Keep the best canes as they emerge — selecting about two to four — and then cut the rest out. Tie the canes up the post, wrapping them around, first one way, then the other, to create a lattice effect all around the post. This way it will completely cover the post.

Excellent choices for pillars include Garden Sun, which produces clusters of large, unique orange and apricot flowers that can measure up to 6 inches wide; Excellenz von Schubert, a fragrant mauve rebloomer introduced in the early 1900s; Falstaff, a dark crimson/purple David Austin rose with a prolific bloom and Flutterbye, which produces single-petaled flowers in a multitude of colors from yellow and apricot to tangerine, coral and pink.

It is relatively disease-free and well adapted to the Bay Area climate, with a delicate spicy fragrance.