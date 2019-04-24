A la carte: Spring lunches, markets and more in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL

Seasonal farm-to-table lunches at Lynmar Estate

Lynmar Estate has greeted spring with its seasonal Wine and Food pairing, a farm-to-table lunch offered Thursdays through Sundays, with one seating at 11:30 a.m.

The Lynmar Lunch Pairing, which will be available through Nov. 3, is a three-course menu with a starter of Warm Organic Popcorn paired with chardonnay.

The spring menu by Estate chef David Frakes includes a Spring Vegetable Risotto with Crisp Feuille de Brick paired with the 2016 La Serenité Chardonnay; Rice-Crusted Tenderloin of Lamb Marinated in Lebanese Spices with the 2017 AMDG Pinot Noir; and a Warm Bliss Meyer Lemon Clafouti. It costs $95.

The tasting bar offers a snack menu of Seasonal Provisions, ranging from artisan cheese and warm organic popcorn to grilled garden toast and a charcuterie and cheese platter. The menu is offered every day but Tuesday, and dishes cost $5 to $49.

The winery also offers Pinot & Pizza once a month on select Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. Dates include May 19, June 16, July 14, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. Cost is $85.

Reservations are required for lunch and pizza. Call 707-829-3374. The winery is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, with wine tasting by appointment only. 909 Frei Road.

LITTLE RIVER

Adventurous weekend for foragers on coast

The Mendocino Coast offers all kinds of seafood and seaweed, mushrooms and other incredible edibles.

To help you find and preserve this bounty, the Little River Inn is offering a Mendocino Coast Forage and Ferment Experience from May 10 to 12.

There are a limited number of spots available for the two-day, two-night adventure, which includes welcome reception and a cooking demonstration from Greg Fonts of FreediveShop/Triton X on May 10. A forage in the woods with archaeologist Kevin Smith and Countryman Forager, a packed lunch at Van Damme Beach and a seaweed forage with Rising Tide Sea Vegetables will take place on May 11, culminating with a preservation workshop and communal feast prepared by Chef Marc Dym, featuring the day’s haul.

The cost is $500 per person, not including accommodations. Two night’s lodging for two starts at $490. For reservations, call 707-937-5942.

Guests must purchase a California fishing license if they wish to participate in Saturday’s tide-pool excursion.

SEBASTOPOL

Mycopia expands open house with Ceres project

For the past few years, Gourmet Mushrooms Inc. — also known as Mycopia — has hosted an annual open house event to engage with the community and share the goodness of mushrooms. Like last year, this year’s event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be a fundraiser for Ceres Community Project, helping teens who cook for the nonprofit meal service learn how to use mushrooms in healthful cooking. This year, in an expanded program, teen chefs can participate in a friendly cooking competition and attendees will be invited to vote on their favorite dish.

Founded in Sebastopol in 1977, Gourmet Mushrooms was the first to commercially grow Shiitake in the U.S. Today, under the Mycopia Specialty Mushrooms brand, they grow Alba Clamshell, Brown Clamshell, Trumpet Royale, Forest Nameko, Velvet Pioppini, Nebrodini Bianco and Maitake Frondosa.