Family-friendly fun in Sonoma County this week

FARM CHORES, APRIL 21

Petaluma: Families help feed goats and chickens and try their hands at daily farm chores 8:30-10 a.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. Bring gloves, water bottles and farm-appropriate shoes. All ages welcome. Parking $7.Registration required at SonomaCountyParks.org. Call 707-789-9699 for information.

RECREATION SWIM, APRIL 22, 27

Santa Rosa: The Finley Aquatic Center opens for public recreation swimming for all ages 3:30-4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday April 22-May 31, and the Ridgway Swim Center opens for public swim April 27-Aug. 18 Saturday and Sunday 1:15-6 p.m. santarosarec.com 707-543-3737. $4-$-5.

BIRD WALK, APRIL 24

Santa Rosa: Leisurely walk designed for older adults, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 5585 Newanga Ave. Bring binoculars or borrow some at the event. Parking $7, free to Regional Parks members, carpooling encouraged. Meet at the Oak Knolls Picnic area.SonomaCountyParks.org. 707- 539-2865.

VAMOS A NADAR, APRIL 27

Rohnert Park: Swim lessons in English and Spanish for kids five and older and water safety training for parents, 1-4 p.m. Honey Bee Pool, 1170 Golf Course Drive. Get a $15 coupon for swim lessons at participating pools during this Sonoma County Regional Parks program that ends June 27. Registration required. Call 707-565-8034, SonomaCountyParks.org.

CHILDREN’S DAY, APRIL 27

Sonoma: Weave baskets, dip candles, bead jewelry and weave and spin wool 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at in the courtyard of Mission San Francisco Solano at Sonoma State Historic Park, 114 E. Spain St. $3 adults. $2 children 6-17, free for 5 and younger. 707-938-9560.

FAMILY FUN DAY, APRIL 27

Santa Rosa: The Center for Well Being celebrates youth with food, music, games, prizes and crafts, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Julliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave. Free. 707-575-6043, norcalwellbeing.org.

James Lanaras