In Season: Spring brings the honeyed apricot

Time to open that bottle of sparkling wine you’ve been saving for a special occasion. It’s May, and the first of the stone fruits are beginning to show up in our stores.

Of all the stone fruits, perhaps none is as distinctively flavored and honeyed as apricots. The varieties that hit our stores in May have been bred for earliness; that is, they’re designed to skim the cream from a market hungry for summer’s fresh fruits. These varieties aren’t usually as flavorful as the ones that arrive in July and August, but after nearly a year without fresh apricots, they can be lovely: fragrant with that almost citrusy, cinnamon-y, rich apricot smell, their flesh juicy and sweet with a fine texture and their flavor a match for the fragrance. If they’re ripe.

Apricots must ripen on the tree. Take home an unripe apricot, and it will never turn sweet and ripe. When fully ripe, apricots are nearly 10 percent sugar and only then develop their inimitable flavor. So look for ripe apricots that are beginning to soften but haven’t turned to mush. Hold one in your hand and exert gentle pressure on the ridge around the stem end. It should have a slight “give.” The window of opportunity with this fruit is narrow.

Of all the stone fruits, apricots are probably the most underutilized. They can be pitted and chopped, then added to couscous or rice. Apricots’ tangy richness can add zest to dishes like puddings and desserts. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to pureed apricots and heat gently until the liquid runs freely. Drain off the liquid, sweeten it to taste, and simmer it gently until reduced to a thick syrup. Use this syrup to glaze fruit tarts and other pastries. Use an apricot half as the centerpiece of a clafoutis, a baked dessert with a layer of fruit and one of batter.

Don’t leave out apricots from your savory dishes. Apricots’ high malic acid content enlivens veal and lamb, chicken and duck. Stew fresh apricots to use as a sauce with braised lamb shanks. Whiz fresh apricots in a blender and spread the mash on parchment paper laid on baking sheets. Dry the fruit mash in the sun, or in a low oven, until it turns dry and leathery. Then carefully pull the leather off the sheet, dust it lightly with a little cornstarch, roll it up, and store it in a jar with a lid in a cool, dry place or in the freezer.

Like peaches, apricots originated in China. Today there are more than 2,000 varieties of apricots in that country. Like so many fruits and vegetables from that region, apricots were carried west along the ancient Silk Road, reaching Persia and the Middle East, then on to Europe, and finally across the Atlantic to the Americas.

Today there are a few dozen varieties in commerce in the U.S., with Moorpark being the standard of quality along with Blenheim, aka Royal Blenheim. This latter can be recognized by the purplish-red dotting that appears on the pale-yellow skin where the fruit has been exposed to the afternoon sun. The stone is free, but don’t be tempted to eat the apricot kernels inside them as it may contain an enzyme that produces poisonous prussic acid in the human digestive tract. The enzyme can be made safe by cooking, but there are enough good things to eat in this world that we don’t have to take chances with apricot kernels.