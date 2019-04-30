In Season: Spring brings the honeyed apricot

JEFF COX
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Time to open that bottle of sparkling wine you’ve been saving for a special occasion. It’s May, and the first of the stone fruits are beginning to show up in our stores.

Of all the stone fruits, perhaps none is as distinctively flavored and honeyed as apricots. The varieties that hit our stores in May have been bred for earliness; that is, they’re designed to skim the cream from a market hungry for summer’s fresh fruits. These varieties aren’t usually as flavorful as the ones that arrive in July and August, but after nearly a year without fresh apricots, they can be lovely: fragrant with that almost citrusy, cinnamon-y, rich apricot smell, their flesh juicy and sweet with a fine texture and their flavor a match for the fragrance. If they’re ripe.

Apricots must ripen on the tree. Take home an unripe apricot, and it will never turn sweet and ripe. When fully ripe, apricots are nearly 10 percent sugar and only then develop their inimitable flavor. So look for ripe apricots that are beginning to soften but haven’t turned to mush. Hold one in your hand and exert gentle pressure on the ridge around the stem end. It should have a slight “give.” The window of opportunity with this fruit is narrow.

Of all the stone fruits, apricots are probably the most underutilized. They can be pitted and chopped, then added to couscous or rice. Apricots’ tangy richness can add zest to dishes like puddings and desserts. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to pureed apricots and heat gently until the liquid runs freely. Drain off the liquid, sweeten it to taste, and simmer it gently until reduced to a thick syrup. Use this syrup to glaze fruit tarts and other pastries. Use an apricot half as the centerpiece of a clafoutis, a baked dessert with a layer of fruit and one of batter.

Don’t leave out apricots from your savory dishes. Apricots’ high malic acid content enlivens veal and lamb, chicken and duck. Stew fresh apricots to use as a sauce with braised lamb shanks. Whiz fresh apricots in a blender and spread the mash on parchment paper laid on baking sheets. Dry the fruit mash in the sun, or in a low oven, until it turns dry and leathery. Then carefully pull the leather off the sheet, dust it lightly with a little cornstarch, roll it up, and store it in a jar with a lid in a cool, dry place or in the freezer.

Like peaches, apricots originated in China. Today there are more than 2,000 varieties of apricots in that country. Like so many fruits and vegetables from that region, apricots were carried west along the ancient Silk Road, reaching Persia and the Middle East, then on to Europe, and finally across the Atlantic to the Americas.

Today there are a few dozen varieties in commerce in the U.S., with Moorpark being the standard of quality along with Blenheim, aka Royal Blenheim. This latter can be recognized by the purplish-red dotting that appears on the pale-yellow skin where the fruit has been exposed to the afternoon sun. The stone is free, but don’t be tempted to eat the apricot kernels inside them as it may contain an enzyme that produces poisonous prussic acid in the human digestive tract. The enzyme can be made safe by cooking, but there are enough good things to eat in this world that we don’t have to take chances with apricot kernels.

Apricots have an amazing ability to enhance and blend with other flavors, including many familiar fruits, especially citrus. Apricots and almonds are a natural match. Use the juice or puree to make fascinating sauces with liqueurs, especially citrusy ones like Grand Marnier and Cointreau. Flame your pork chop with brandy exalted with apricot juice.

_____

If you do open that bottle of sparkling wine, serve it with this dish and discover the magic that spices and apricots can work on ordinary chicken.

Chicken with Apricots

Makes 4 servings

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 organic chicken, cut into quarters

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon allspice

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

1 3-inch cinnamon stick

½ cup water

¼ cup honey

1 lemon, sliced thinly and seeded

4 apricots, pitted and quartered

Slice the onion into thin slivers and mince the garlic. Rub the chicken all over with the salt and allspice mixed together.

Melt the butter with the oil in a Dutch oven that has a cover and, uncovered, brown the chicken quarters on all sides. When the chicken is browned, remove all the drippings except for 2 tablespoons.

Add the onion and garlic around the chicken and sprinkle it all with the turmeric, ginger and coriander. Toss in the cinnamon stick. Pour in the water and honey.

Drape the lemon slices over the chicken pieces. Bring the pot to a boil, cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer the pot for an hour, until the chicken is tender and cooked through.

Place the chicken pieces on a serving plate and keep warm in the oven. Strain out the lemon slices, onions, garlic and cinnamon stick from the liquid in the pot.

Bring the pot liquor to a low boil and cook until it thickens into a syrup. Add the apricots and cook just long enough to glaze them and heat them through. Pour this sauce over the chicken pieces and serve.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine