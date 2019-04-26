A Petaluma country garden home with English charm

When John and Cathy Henning bought their 50 acre farm in rural west Petaluma more than 20 years ago it was a bit like Green Acres of 1960s TV fame.

It was no one’s fault. Time had simply taken its toll. The small farmhouse had no real foundation, and the grounds were just beaten down pasture. The barns and other outbuildings were rotting, falling apart or slowly being overtaken by trees and shrubbery.

But working as a team — with Cathy as designer and plant maven and John providing the brawn and acting as builder — the pair poured themselves into a project that remains an ongoing labor of pure love.

The little white cottage is now a jewel box, surrounded by two acres of English country-style gardens with seven fountains, statuary — most charmingly a series of cats perched in natural cat locations — boxwood hedges and topiaries. Now, in spring, it is bursting with color from the flowering cherries, deep red rhododendrons, climbing roses and clematis.

The property exudes a charm that is naturally pretty without appearing too manicured. That has made it a sought-after backdrop for photo shoots by high-end catalogs like Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma. A popular spot to film is a glass conservatory John built by hand at the side of the house, where the two gather every morning for coffee to enjoy the visual fruits of 20 years of labor.

The Hennings farm gardens will be a featured stop on the Heritage Homes of Petaluma’s spring Garden and Parlor tour on May 11. In addition to the Henning garden, visitors can see two more garden stops — both on Petaluma’s west side in the downtown area. Tea and cookies will be served in the garden court of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum during the tour. Tickets, at $20, can be purchased online at petalumamuseum.com and at the museum (20 Fourth Street) on the day of the tour. Proceeds benefit the Petaluma Museum Association.

The Hennings aren’t opening their home to visitors, but the main attraction is the garden anyway. It’s really more of a series of gardens that the couple has been developing since they moved to the property from San Francisco in 1996.

John, a retired attorney, did much of the heavy labor himself, including lining a seasonal creekbed with hand-set flat-faced rock that looks like something you might see in the Cotswolds in England. In fact the whole little farm could be a Beatrix Potter illustration come to life — without the animals, save for two sheep and eight feral cats.

The Hennings were only the third owners of the property. The first owner was a Scotsman named McMahon who bought 200 acres from Gen. Mariano Vallejo for a $10 gold piece, Cathy Hennings said. He built the big barn, dated 1890, using redwood they brought down from The Russian River.

“They lived in that barn for 10 years,” says Henning. “He told the second owner, ‘Well, you don’t make any money on a house.’ ”

John Henning made the barn restoration one of his first projects.

“He’s a mad man,” Cathy said teasingly of her husband, a retired attorney with a penchant for building things. “There are 60 piers under that barn. He got under there and chinked out all the old piers, dug out a new foundation on his stomach and hauled in concrete and Rebar and leveled that whole thing.”