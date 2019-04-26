A Petaluma country garden home with English charm

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2019

When John and Cathy Henning bought their 50 acre farm in rural west Petaluma more than 20 years ago it was a bit like Green Acres of 1960s TV fame.

It was no one’s fault. Time had simply taken its toll. The small farmhouse had no real foundation, and the grounds were just beaten down pasture. The barns and other outbuildings were rotting, falling apart or slowly being overtaken by trees and shrubbery.

But working as a team — with Cathy as designer and plant maven and John providing the brawn and acting as builder — the pair poured themselves into a project that remains an ongoing labor of pure love.

The little white cottage is now a jewel box, surrounded by two acres of English country-style gardens with seven fountains, statuary — most charmingly a series of cats perched in natural cat locations — boxwood hedges and topiaries. Now, in spring, it is bursting with color from the flowering cherries, deep red rhododendrons, climbing roses and clematis.

The property exudes a charm that is naturally pretty without appearing too manicured. That has made it a sought-after backdrop for photo shoots by high-end catalogs like Pottery Barn and Williams-Sonoma. A popular spot to film is a glass conservatory John built by hand at the side of the house, where the two gather every morning for coffee to enjoy the visual fruits of 20 years of labor.

The Hennings farm gardens will be a featured stop on the Heritage Homes of Petaluma’s spring Garden and Parlor tour on May 11. In addition to the Henning garden, visitors can see two more garden stops — both on Petaluma’s west side in the downtown area. Tea and cookies will be served in the garden court of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum during the tour. Tickets, at $20, can be purchased online at petalumamuseum.com and at the museum (20 Fourth Street) on the day of the tour. Proceeds benefit the Petaluma Museum Association.

The Hennings aren’t opening their home to visitors, but the main attraction is the garden anyway. It’s really more of a series of gardens that the couple has been developing since they moved to the property from San Francisco in 1996.

John, a retired attorney, did much of the heavy labor himself, including lining a seasonal creekbed with hand-set flat-faced rock that looks like something you might see in the Cotswolds in England. In fact the whole little farm could be a Beatrix Potter illustration come to life — without the animals, save for two sheep and eight feral cats.

The Hennings were only the third owners of the property. The first owner was a Scotsman named McMahon who bought 200 acres from Gen. Mariano Vallejo for a $10 gold piece, Cathy Hennings said. He built the big barn, dated 1890, using redwood they brought down from The Russian River.

“They lived in that barn for 10 years,” says Henning. “He told the second owner, ‘Well, you don’t make any money on a house.’ ”

John Henning made the barn restoration one of his first projects.

“He’s a mad man,” Cathy said teasingly of her husband, a retired attorney with a penchant for building things. “There are 60 piers under that barn. He got under there and chinked out all the old piers, dug out a new foundation on his stomach and hauled in concrete and Rebar and leveled that whole thing.”

The McMahons built the small farmhouse right around the turn of the last century. Frank Gonsalves bought the property in 1942. He and his wife Helen raised three daughters there, making a living off the land, while also selling off acreage over the years. There were 50 acres remaining when the Hennings purchased it.

At the time, Cathy walked the grounds with the Gonsalveses, asking questions and taking in as many details as possible. That’s how she knows that one of the Japanese maples was a Mother’s Day gift for Helen and that a towering Colorado spruce not far from the house started out as tiny Christmas novelty gift many decades ago. A redwood burl that the Gonsalves purchased at Muir Woods on their honeymoon during World War II, is now more than 100 feet tall.

“I wanted to keep as many things the way they had it as possible,” said Cathy, pointing to what looks like a weathered tool shed or o chicken coop that has a locust tree pushing out of it. Other falling down outbuildings seem to only add to the charm.

But the vast majority of the garden was dreamed up by Henning and planted and tended by a loyal staff of two workers, one of whom she regards as like her son because he has been with her for so long; the other she described as perhaps the country’s best rose man.

The garden features distinctive spaces. There is a cook and shady “nest” developed around a giant 300-pound egglike geode she brought with her from Wyoming, where she used to live and where she also had a large garden. There are boxwoods trimmed into circles to mimic the geode and an Abutilon growing wildly up a honey locust tree.

Everywhere there are bursts of color amid the green — purple clematis coiling up the side of an arbor, beside a fiery red rhododendron called Taurus in full bloom. Variegated ivy completely smothers a metal obelisk.

Much of the garden radiates off a 100-foot-long lawn. Right now in the days just following the rains, it is bright green and neatly trimmed. But Henning said it is really just pasture grass and by summer will turn as russet as the hillsides. Along one flank is large border sizzlng with Alstromeria, ornamental grasses, Buddleia and sun loving hydrangea that Cathy says produces pom poms two-thirds the size of a football.

There is a lavender field of nonculinary Lavender Grosso, the most fragrant of lavenders and which throws out long violet spikes. Cathy has also created a rose garden riotous with 400 bushes and a hot-and-sunny upper garden Cathy calls “The Mesa.” In the early years she planted her own little grove of redwoods, now massive and shading a path that leads to the pasture.

Almost everything is protected by gopher cages and deer fencing.

Cathy laughs that friends and outsiders, may wonder, “What are they thinking?” But she knows that it all feels less like work than play.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5204.

