Seasonal Pantry: Some classics don’t need improvement

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 24, 2019

What does primavera mean? Simply put, it is the Italian word for spring. Most Americans are probably familiar with the term because it is used extensively on menus and in cookbooks, most commonly as “pasta primavera.”

Increasingly, though, “primavera” is used with pizza, polenta, risotto, eggs, and more. It typically indicates that the focus of the dish is vegetables. Sometimes they are spring vegetables but, mostly, they aren’t. You more often find broccoli, cauliflower, winter squash, carrots, bell peppers, basil and tomatoes, often with asparagus tossed in as the singular nod to the season.

If, however, you are a seasonal purist — and I confess that I am — you want to use vegetables, herbs and even flowers that are just now coming into their own. Look to spring onions, spring garlic, snow peas, sugar snap peas, English peas, fava beans (soon!), radishes, artichokes, asparagus, chives, spearmint, rosemary and rosemary flowers, and thyme. A dish that focuses on these foods is light and delicate, like a spring morning. When you add winter vegetables, the dish becomes something else, a heartier meal that requires longer cooking. It might be good, but it is not a primavera.

Something similar is happening with that classic Italian miracle, spaghetti carbonara, which, when made well, is one of the finest dishes, ever. But recently, I’ve seen it transformed into something utterly unrelated to its roots. There’s Korean carbonara, which includes kimchee, and versions that call for a lot of fresh basil. There’s even a carbonara primavera, which includes a bounty of vegetables, cream and, frequently, chicken stock. A true carbonara is a simple dish of pasta, bacon, eggs, cheese and a lot of freshly ground pepper. Nothing improves it.

Is there anything wrong with bestowing traditional names upon newly created dishes that bear little if any resemblance to the dishes that inspired them? In a culture unfamiliar with the classics, I suppose it doesn’t matter. But for someone who has a working knowledge of specific cuisines, these names create expectations and when those expectations aren’t met, it can be disappointing. In the larger scheme of things, this is, of course, a minor annoyance. But in the world of food and particularly on a menu, it’s helpful when the name of the dish coincides with the dish itself. There are plenty of ways to describe a dish that don’t upend expectations.

End of rant. Let’s eat.

This is my version of the classic dish. Recipes that call for cream are common, but they are not traditional and turn spaghetti carbonara into something else entirely.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound bucatini or spaghetti

— Kosher salt

1 garlic clove, cut in half lengthwise

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch wide crosswise strips

4 large eggs from pastured hens, at room temperature

6 ounces grated cheese, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, Estero Gold or Vella Dry Jack

— Black pepper in a mill

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain but do not rinse the pasta; it must be hot.

While waiting for the water to boil, rub the cut sides of the garlic over a heavy pan — a seasoned cast-iron pan is ideal — and set the pan over medium low heat. Add the olive oil, and swirl as it warms so that it picks up the garlic flavor. Use tongs to remove and discard the garlic. Add the bacon and cook slowly, so that the edges brown but the bacon itself remains a bit tender. When the bacon is cooked, drain off all but about a tablespoon or two of the fat; keep the bacon warm over a very low flame.

While the pasta cooks, put the eggs into a large bowl that you have warmed under running water and dried. Whisk until very smooth. Fold in the cheese and season very generously with black pepper.

Turn the hot pasta into the bowl with the eggs. Working quickly, add the bacon and any pan juices to the pasta and use two forks to lift and drop the pasta over and over, so that each strand is evenly coated. Taste, correct for salt, toss again and quickly divide among warmed pasta bowls or soup plates. Add several turns of black pepper to each portion, and enjoy right away.

Whenever I make pasta primavera, I base it on what vegetables are available either in my garden or at a local farmer’s market. That means, in April, I’m not going to have any zucchini in the dish and in late May or June, I likely won’t have spring garlic or onions. Improvise according to what nature gives you.

Pasta Primavera

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound gemelli, strozzapreti or similar pasta

— Kosher salt

4 tablespoons butter

6-8 asparagus, cut into 1½-inch pieces

2-3 small spring garlics, pale parts only, trimmed and cut into 1-inch julienne

1-2 small spring onions, pale parts only, trimmed and cut into 1-inch julienne

8-10 snow peas, trimmed and cut into very thin lengthwise ribbons

6-8 radishes, trimmed and cut into small julienne

¾ cup shelled English peas or ¾ cup shelled, blanched and peeled fava beans

3-4 artichoke hearts, from large artichokes, trimmed and very thinly sliced

½ cup dry white wine

— Handful of spearmint leaves, torn into pieces

1 tablespoon chives, freshly snipped

— Black pepper in a mill

— Rosemary flowers, if available

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain but do not rinse the pasta.

While waiting for the water to boil, put 3 tablespoons of the butter into a large sauté pan set over medium heat. Add the asparagus and sauté, turning several times, for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic, onions and snow peas and sauté, tossing frequently, until the onions and garlic lose their raw look. Season with salt.

Add the radishes, peas and artichoke hearts, sauté and toss for two minutes, add the wine, cover, and cook for 2 minutes more. Uncover, taste and correct for salt. Remove from the heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter, cover and keep warm.

When the pasta is cooked and drained, tip it into a large warmed bowl. Add the vegetables, pan juices, mint and chives and toss gently. Divide among individual pasta plates or bowls. Add a light sprinkling of salt, several turns of black pepper, and the rosemary flowers, if using. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

