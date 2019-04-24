Seasonal Pantry: Some classics don’t need improvement

What does primavera mean? Simply put, it is the Italian word for spring. Most Americans are probably familiar with the term because it is used extensively on menus and in cookbooks, most commonly as “pasta primavera.”

Increasingly, though, “primavera” is used with pizza, polenta, risotto, eggs, and more. It typically indicates that the focus of the dish is vegetables. Sometimes they are spring vegetables but, mostly, they aren’t. You more often find broccoli, cauliflower, winter squash, carrots, bell peppers, basil and tomatoes, often with asparagus tossed in as the singular nod to the season.

If, however, you are a seasonal purist — and I confess that I am — you want to use vegetables, herbs and even flowers that are just now coming into their own. Look to spring onions, spring garlic, snow peas, sugar snap peas, English peas, fava beans (soon!), radishes, artichokes, asparagus, chives, spearmint, rosemary and rosemary flowers, and thyme. A dish that focuses on these foods is light and delicate, like a spring morning. When you add winter vegetables, the dish becomes something else, a heartier meal that requires longer cooking. It might be good, but it is not a primavera.

Something similar is happening with that classic Italian miracle, spaghetti carbonara, which, when made well, is one of the finest dishes, ever. But recently, I’ve seen it transformed into something utterly unrelated to its roots. There’s Korean carbonara, which includes kimchee, and versions that call for a lot of fresh basil. There’s even a carbonara primavera, which includes a bounty of vegetables, cream and, frequently, chicken stock. A true carbonara is a simple dish of pasta, bacon, eggs, cheese and a lot of freshly ground pepper. Nothing improves it.

Is there anything wrong with bestowing traditional names upon newly created dishes that bear little if any resemblance to the dishes that inspired them? In a culture unfamiliar with the classics, I suppose it doesn’t matter. But for someone who has a working knowledge of specific cuisines, these names create expectations and when those expectations aren’t met, it can be disappointing. In the larger scheme of things, this is, of course, a minor annoyance. But in the world of food and particularly on a menu, it’s helpful when the name of the dish coincides with the dish itself. There are plenty of ways to describe a dish that don’t upend expectations.

End of rant. Let’s eat.

This is my version of the classic dish. Recipes that call for cream are common, but they are not traditional and turn spaghetti carbonara into something else entirely.

Spaghetti Carbonara

Makes 4 to 6 servings

1 pound bucatini or spaghetti

— Kosher salt

1 garlic clove, cut in half lengthwise

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/2-inch wide crosswise strips

4 large eggs from pastured hens, at room temperature

6 ounces grated cheese, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, Estero Gold or Vella Dry Jack

— Black pepper in a mill

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, season generously with salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain but do not rinse the pasta; it must be hot.