Great ways to get out in nature this week in Sonoma County

FAMILY ADVENTURE DAY, APRIL 28

Glen Ellen: Take a guided nature walk at Beauty Ranch, create art and meet farm animals, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jack London State Historic park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet at the stone barns. RSVP to klanusse@jacklondonpark. Entrance fee applies. jacklondonpark.com.

BIOBLITZ, APRIL 28

Glen Ellen: Help document the biodiversity of Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. during the City Nature Challenge BioBlitz. Registration required. Visit citynaturechallenge.org/ or call 707-565-6413.

WILDFLOWER HIKE, APRIL 28

Glen Ellen: Naturalist John Lynch leads a 4- to 8-mile hike along the back country trails of Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Limited to 15 participants, $15 per person, parking fee extra. Meet in the ranch parking lot. jacklondonpark.com.

FUN RUN, APRIL 28

Forestville: Run, walk or stroll to raise money for a skate park in Forestville during this 5K, 5-mile fun run on the West County Trail starting Forestville Town Square at 8:30 p.m. Prizes, food and music after the run. $5 of every entry fee goes to West County flood relief. forestvilleskatespot.com.

RIVER RACE, MAY 4

Healdsburg: Register for the 5-mile Great Russian River Race and Beach Party, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The race is between Diggers Bend to the party at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach. The race is open to racers, or family teams and youth over five years old. Humor and costumes are welcome. Full details at greatrussianriverrace.com/race-info/.

BRIDGE FOR WATER, MAY 4

Santa Rosa: Walk, run or push a stroller for the World Vision Global 6K For Water fundraiser, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at A Place to Play, 2375 W. Third St. Proceeds help bring clean water to millions of people around the globe. Registration is $50 for adults $25 for ages 18 and younger. Visit teamworldvision.org, empirerunners.org or call 888-573-LIFE for details.

FITNESS HIKE, MAY 4

Glen Ellen: Free fitness hike at Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Choose a 2-mile round trip hike to the lake or continue to the ancient redwood for a 4.5-mile round trip hike. Meet in the ranch parking lot. Parking fee applies, rain cancels the hike. jacklondonpark.com

Tolay archaeology Hike, MAY 5

Petaluma: Take a guided archaeological hike of Tolay Lake Regional Park from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by a catered lunch from Black Bean BBQ and award-winning wines from the Petaluma Gap to raise funds for improvements in the new park. Tickets are $110 and can be purchased at tolaylakehike2019.brownpapertickets.com.

James Lanaras