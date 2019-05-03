Sissinghurst meets the Wild West in Glen Ellen country garden

Margaret Spaulding mischievously calls her Glen Ellen garden “Sissinghurst meets the Wild West.”

Spread over two slopes on a sunny hillside not far from Jack London State Park, the garden is, like the famed Sissinghurst Castle Garden in England created by writers Vita Sackville-West and her husband Harold Nicolson, a vision of arbors and climbing roses and pathways with intriguing sightlines. Like Sackville-West, Spaulding did, over many years, tame the landscape into her own vision of beauty.

But she is right. Her garden also is very much of its place, densely packed with natives and other perennials as well. It doesn’t have the dewy greenness and neatly manicured look of a true English garden. Glen Ellen in the summer is hot and dry, and Spaulding has designed her garden to withstand the long dry season while still looking good.

“Wear your boots and be prepared for cowboys to ride out of the woods because it’s wild, it’s untamed,” she said about the garden, which she began planting in 2004 and sontinues to improve. “But the Sissinghurst part is that it’s devoted to beautiful plants interacting with one another.

“When I bought the place it was blackberry and coyote bush. I cut paths and started planting.”

She manages it in part thanks to a series of nine water tanks she installed to capture winter rainwater that can be pumped to a series of spigots from which she irrigates her thirstier roses in summer. She has the capacity to capture 20,000 gallons, usually within the first month of the rainy season. She begins using it in mid-May and it will last until September.

Spaulding also hand waters — not an easy task with a garden of its size. But for the past 15 years since her retirement, she has completely devoted herself to her garden, happily spending all day at hard labor.

“And while you’re doing it you get to pick off the unbeneficial bugs and the dead leaves,” she said with a certain understated humor.

She knows not everyone has the time or patience for hand-watering.

“You have to be a retired old lady and slightly crazy to do it. But I’m blessed with those circumstances,” she said.

“But hand watering means there are some plants you don’t water almost at all any time of year, and others need very intense watering, but you can observe the plant and what it wants and add mulch.”

Her garden is a series of terraced pathways winding uphill. In addition to roses it is densely packed with salvias, eriogonum (native buckwheat), epilobium (California fuchsia), buddleia, tagetes limmonii (Copper Canyon daisy), artemesias, agaves, dahlias, dianthus and gladiolus among other low-water-using beauties. All go nicely with her 350 varieties of roses.

“If water doesn’t run off, Spaulding said of the terracing, “you get to be more efficient with it.”

Spaulding will welcome visitors to her garden Saturday, May 4, as part of the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour sponsored by the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership.

More than 40 private and public gardens throughout Sonoma and Marin counties with sustainable features, will be open. Admission is free with online registration at savingwaterpartnership.org.

The tour will include special presentations at various gardens. The California Native Plant Society Milo Baker Chapter will show off California native gardens in Sonoma County and is holding a native plant sale at the Laguna Environmental Center.

The tour, now in its ninth year, has drawn a record number of gardens — well more than double the 18 gardens featured last year, said Chad Singleton, a water resource technician with the Sonoma County Water Agency.

Singleton said the gardens featured on the tour have a preponderance of native plants and low water use plants and demonstrate other sustainable features like drip irrigation, grey water systems and plants that attract birds, butterflies and beneficial insects.

“That way when people do come to visit the gardens they’re hopefully learning what they can do at their house to change their lawn to more wildlife friendly gardens,” he said.

Since 2008, the Water Agency has seen water use drop by 10 percent or more, he added.

Last year 1,900 people signed up for the tour. Singleton is expecting turnout will top 2,200 this year.

Sonoma Valley, where Spaulding lives, features eight gardens, the most ever, so garden goers can visit just one or multiple gardens concentrated in a single region.

Santa Rosa has eight gardens. Among the two in Sebastopol is a pollinator habitat garden where there will be a special presentation at 11 a.m.

Among the other educational and special events is an irrigation controller workshop at the new sustainable education garden at Santa Rosa City Hall Sonoma Garden Park will have a Harvest Market featuring fresh produce form their on-site garden, and Daily Acts in Petaluma is hosting a Resilient Homes Tour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Dailyacts.org).

Spaulding, who has participated in the tour for several years, encourages people to ask questions and learn. She hopes that by seeing her bounty of roses, all enclosed in deer fencing, people may come away knowing that they can be part of a drought-tolerant garden.

Many roses, like the short bushy gallicas, ramblers and old European roses, can get by with no additional irrigation beyond rainwater, she said.

“If you can live with the fact that it’s not going to bloom all summer then you have an essentially drought-tolerant plant.”

Spaulding’s home and gardens, set on 4 acres, barely escaped destruction in the wildfire of October 2017 that ripped through Sonoma Valley. It burned through uncultivated areas at the edges of her property, taking out some oaks and thickets, but firefighters and neighbors kept the worst of it at bay.

What survived the wildfire was the toyon, and she has added some grasses and manzanita so you can barely tell that the area was charred only 18 months ago.

Spaulding spends much of her time in her garden. She’s more inclined to be working it than sitting in it.

“There’s nothing I’d rather be doing,” she said. “Too much nervous energy.”

But she does have a little table in the upper reaches, a perfect spot for a cold beer. On a clear day she can see Mt. Diablo far to the south.

“As I get older and at the end of the day I definitely sit,” she said. “I’m trying to make myself do that more.”

