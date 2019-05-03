Sissinghurst meets the Wild West in Glen Ellen country garden

Margaret Spaulding mischievously calls her Glen Ellen garden “Sissinghurst meets the Wild West.”

Spread over two slopes on a sunny hillside not far from Jack London State Park, the garden is, like the famed Sissinghurst Castle Garden in England created by writers Vita Sackville-West and her husband Harold Nicolson, a vision of arbors and climbing roses and pathways with intriguing sightlines. Like Sackville-West, Spaulding did, over many years, tame the landscape into her own vision of beauty.

But she is right. Her garden also is very much of its place, densely packed with natives and other perennials as well. It doesn’t have the dewy greenness and neatly manicured look of a true English garden. Glen Ellen in the summer is hot and dry, and Spaulding has designed her garden to withstand the long dry season while still looking good.

“Wear your boots and be prepared for cowboys to ride out of the woods because it’s wild, it’s untamed,” she said about the garden, which she began planting in 2004 and sontinues to improve. “But the Sissinghurst part is that it’s devoted to beautiful plants interacting with one another.

“When I bought the place it was blackberry and coyote bush. I cut paths and started planting.”

She manages it in part thanks to a series of nine water tanks she installed to capture winter rainwater that can be pumped to a series of spigots from which she irrigates her thirstier roses in summer. She has the capacity to capture 20,000 gallons, usually within the first month of the rainy season. She begins using it in mid-May and it will last until September.

Spaulding also hand waters — not an easy task with a garden of its size. But for the past 15 years since her retirement, she has completely devoted herself to her garden, happily spending all day at hard labor.

“And while you’re doing it you get to pick off the unbeneficial bugs and the dead leaves,” she said with a certain understated humor.

She knows not everyone has the time or patience for hand-watering.

“You have to be a retired old lady and slightly crazy to do it. But I’m blessed with those circumstances,” she said.

“But hand watering means there are some plants you don’t water almost at all any time of year, and others need very intense watering, but you can observe the plant and what it wants and add mulch.”

Her garden is a series of terraced pathways winding uphill. In addition to roses it is densely packed with salvias, eriogonum (native buckwheat), epilobium (California fuchsia), buddleia, tagetes limmonii (Copper Canyon daisy), artemesias, agaves, dahlias, dianthus and gladiolus among other low-water-using beauties. All go nicely with her 350 varieties of roses.

“If water doesn’t run off, Spaulding said of the terracing, “you get to be more efficient with it.”

Spaulding will welcome visitors to her garden Saturday, May 4, as part of the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour sponsored by the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership.

More than 40 private and public gardens throughout Sonoma and Marin counties with sustainable features, will be open. Admission is free with online registration at savingwaterpartnership.org.

The tour will include special presentations at various gardens. The California Native Plant Society Milo Baker Chapter will show off California native gardens in Sonoma County and is holding a native plant sale at the Laguna Environmental Center.