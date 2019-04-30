A la carte: Taste everything from tea to tequila in early May

SANTA ROSA

Wednesday Night Market back at Old Courthouse Square

The 2019 Wednesday Night Market will return to downtown Santa Rosa from 5 to 8:30 p.m. May 15 for its 31st season.

The market will feature farmers, food vendors, artisans and live music every Wednesday through Aug. 28 in and around Courthouse Square.

Once again, there will be a craft beer and wine garden and children’s activities. For more information, go to wednesdaynightmarket.org

SONOMA

Treat mom to Mother’s Day brunch at Remekins

Ramekins will hold a Mother’s Day Brunch, with two seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on May 12, at the culinary school in Sonoma.

There will be stations serving buttermilk and huckleberry waffles, omelets, seafood and a choice of whole grain mustard crusted leg of lamb or herb or citrus baked Pacific Seabass. Salads, bagels, eggs benedict, potato hash, quiches and various pastries and sweets round out the celebratory menu.

Tickets are $69 adults, $25 kids 6-12 and free for 5 and under. 450 West Spain St. To reserve: ramekins.com

SANTA ROSA

Mother’s Day weekend at Benovia Winery

Mothers will be celebrated at Benovia Winery from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 11 and 12 with various food and wine adventures.

Activities include a seated wine and cheese tasting and limited- production wines from the Martaella Estate Vineyard, named after the two mothers of the winery owner, Martha and Eleanor. Mothers will also receive a bottle of the Benovia Rosé of Pinot Noir and a special surprise.

Tickets are $45 per person. 3339 Hartman Lane. To reserve: 707-921-1040 or cellarpass.com

SANTA ROSA

Learn about environmental impact of food at free event

Occupy Sonoma County will host an “Earth Conscious Eating” teach-in at 6 p.m. Monday at the Peace & Justice Center.

The event begins with a plant-based potluck. From 7 to 9 p.m., Bauman College Natural Foods Chef Cyrelle McDonald will share plant-based recipes and meal plans for families of all sizes and budgets.

The event is free, with donations welcome. There will also be a free seed exchange.

The teach-in is the kick-off for the May Meat Challenge, an educational campaign about the greenhouse gas impact of animal agriculture and conventional food production. For more information on the May Meat Challenge, go to occupysonomacounty.org. 467 Sebastopol Ave.

SONOMA

Check out art collection at annual Discover Donum

Donum Estate, known for its world-renowned sculpture collection, will hold its second annual Discover Donum event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11 at the estate winery located in the Carneros region of Sonoma

Guests will taste the winery’s single-vineyard pinot noir and chardonnay wines and explore the private collection of art curated by owners Mei and Allan Warburg, including works by Ai Weiwei and Keith Haring.

The estate began adding large-scale sculptures to the vineyard landscape in 2014. Currently, there are 40 monumental works installed across the 190-acre property.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased from eventbrite.com, with proceeds going to Art Escape, a local nonprofit providing art programs and summer camps for local youth.