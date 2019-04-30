Seasonal Pantry: Cook up an authentic taste of Mexico

The very best way to become proficient at Mexican cooking is to spend time in Mexico, preferably in a home with a decent kitchen and a local friend to teach you how she does it. The second best way, if you live in the U.S. and don’t have a great Mexican home cook to help you out, is to read Diana Kennedy’s cookbooks. No one writes in English about Mexican cooking with such depth, scope and authority as Kennedy.

Cinco de Mayo takes places this Sunday, of course. It is much more of an American holiday than it is a Mexican celebration but, as far as I am concerned, any reason to enjoy a Mexican meal is fine with me. This year, instead of heading to my favorite taco truck or tamale stand, I’ll be enjoying some of Kennedy’s dishes, ones I have not tried before.

Interestingly, more beer is consumed on Cinco de Mayo than on St. Patrick’s Day or any other day, except on Super Bowl Sunday and Mardi Gras. I’ll be enjoying a cold Bohemia or two, my favorite Mexican beer that is, surprisingly and disappointingly, not easy to find.

Today’s recipes are from “The Essential Cuisines of Mexico” (Clarkson Potter, New York. 2000. $35).

_____

Because I have a fondness for salsa verde, posole verde, enchiladas verde, and chile verde, this rice dish, from Puebla, caught my eye immediately. I made one change to Diana Kennedy’s recipe: I increased the amount of cilantro. If you prefer, use just three sprigs in the puree and omit it as a topping.

Arroz Verde (Green Rice)

Serves 6

1 ½ cups long-grain white rice

½ cup cold water, plus more as needed

1 small bunch Italian parsley, large stems removed

1 small bunch cilantro, large stems removed

3 large Romaine lettuce leaves, chopped

2 poblanos, stemmed, seeded, and deveined

2 tablespoons chopped white onion

1 garlic clove, chopped

— Kosher salt

⅓ cup mildly-flavored olive oil

3 cups homemade chicken broth, hot

Put the rice into a heavy deep pan about 9 inches wide, cover it with hot water, and set it aside for 5 minutes. Tip the rice into a colander or strainer, rinse in cool water, and set aside briefly to drain.

While the rice is draining, put the cold water into the work bowl of a blender or a food processor fitted with its metal blade. Add the parsley, two-thirds of the cilantro, lettuce, poblanos, onion and garlic and pulse several times. Use a rubber spatula to push the greens from the sides of the work bowl and pulse until smooth. If absolutely necessary, add a bit more cold water, just enough to allow the blades to turn. Season with salt and pulse again. Set aside.

Pour the olive oil into the pot, set it over high heat, add the rice, and stir well. Continue to cook over high heat, turning the rice now and then, until it is uniformly golden. Tip the pan to one side, holding back the rice as you do, and pour off excess oil; it should release about 3 tablespoons. Season the rice with salt.

Return the pan with the rice to high heat, add the herb mixture and fry over high heat, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom of the pan, until the rice seems quite dry.