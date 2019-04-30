Pairing: Try a rich risotto with red blend

Our Wine of the Week, Sebastiani 2016 Sonoma County Red Blend ($40), is a delightful quaffer, with an appealing flair and a bounty of accessible red fruit. It splashes across the palate with finesse and the sort of layers of flavor that only a blend possesses. It’s rich but not overbearing, with a finish that reverberates lightly until your next sip.

This wine has wide appeal at the table. It’s lovely with a burger, especially one topped with caramelized onions or red onion marmalade. You’ll enjoy it with pizza, sandwiches of Italian sausage and roasted peppers, spaghetti marinara and grilled chicken thighs.

For today’s recipe, the wine itself shapes the pairing in a simple risotto. For the best results, use Vialone Nano rice, which is the most delicate of the Italian short-grain rices used in risotto.

However, the secret ingredient in the dish, the ingredient that makes the dish itself and the match soar, is not wine. It is the pancetta, the little nuggets of which burst in your mouth like little stars of deliciousness. Be sure to get pancetta that is in one piece, not already sliced, or you will lose that quality.

Red Wine & Pancetta Risotto

Serves 3 to 4

4 cups homemade chicken stock

4 ounces pancetta, in one piece

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 large or 3 medium shallots, minced

— Kosher salt

1 ½ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice

1 ½ cups dry red wine

¾ cup (3 ounces) grated Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold. Parmigiano-Reggiano, or similar cheese

— Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Pour the chicken stock into a saucepan, add 3 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to very low.

Cut the pancetta into ⅓-inch dice and set it aside briefly.

Put 2 tablespoons of the butter and the olive oil into a wide deep saucepan (an All Clad saucier is ideal) set over medium heat and, when the butter has melted, add the pancetta. Cook until the pancetta loses its raw look, about 5 to 7 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the pancetta to a small bowl. Add the shallots to the pan and cook them until they are very soft and fragrant, about 12 to 15 minutes, stirring frequently; do not let them brown.

Season with salt, add the rice and cook for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring all the while, until every grain turns milky white.

Increase the heat to high, add the wine and stir until it is nearly completely absorbed.

Add ½ cup of the stock and stir continuously as the liquid is absorbed. Continue adding stock and stirring until the rice is nearly tender, adjusting the heat as needed so that the stock does not evaporate the moment it hits the pan. Be sure the liquid is fully absorbed before adding more.

When the rice has tripled in size, give it a taste. It is done when it is creamy with just a bit of resistance. It will take from 18 to 25 minutes for the rice to be fully cooked; should you run out of stock, add water to the pan.

Stir in the pancetta and fold in the cheese. Taste, correct for salt and season with several turns of black pepper.

Add the remaining butter and the last of the liquid, stir, and, when the butter is melted, ladle into soup plates.

Top with parsley and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com