A la carte: Wine, pizza, cocktails and more

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2019

SONOMA VALLEY

Immersed in wine

Signature Sonoma Valley, an immersion weekend of tasting and dining events, will be held May 16 to 19 at some of the Sonoma Valley’s most iconic vineyards and wineries.

The weekend kicks off with a large-format bottle party at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, then continues May 17 and 18 with vineyard explorations and tastings in the morning and lunches at the private residences of well-known wine families in the afternoon.

May 17 culminates with Grand Terroir Tasting at Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma at 7 p.m. On May 18, guests will enjoy a Retrospective Tasting at Laurel Glen Vineyard in Glen Ellen in the afternoon, and enjoy a Collector’s Dinner at Sonoma’s Durell Vineyards in the evening, showcasing 10 renowned vineyard sites along with collectors’ wines made from their vines.

The weekend concludes on May 19 with a Bubbles + Brunch at 10 a.m. at The General’s Daughter.

Some tickets to individual events are still available. Weekend packages are sold out. sonomavalleywine.com

KENWOOD

Film, wine, pizza

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art will present a picnic dinner and screening of the film, “Arrangiarsi,” at 7 p.m. May 19 under the stars at Muscardini Cellars.

Special guests include the film’s director, Matteo Troncone, and veteran actor Peter Coyote. The pair will do a Q&A together following the film.

The evening begins with Napoli-style wood-oven pizzas and salad prepared by Vineyard Crust Company served Italian varietals from Muscardini.

Cost is $70 for lawn seating (bring your own low chair and blankets), $85 for limited reserved table seating, to benefit the museum. Ticket includes film, pizza, salad and a glass of wine. To reserve: svma.org/event/ 551 Broadway.

ANDERSON VALLEY

Pinot lovers, take note

The 22nd annual Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival will uncork May 17 to 19 at various venues in the cool-climate valley known for its Burgundian and German varietals.

The weekend kicks off May 17 with a day of educational seminars and vineyard-focused tastings at Camp Navarro, followed by a casual, sunset BBQ at 5 p.m. at Goldeneye Winery in Philo.

During the Grand Tasting noon to 4 p.m. on May 18 at Camp Navarro, more than 50 producers will offer pinot noir, rosé of pinot noir and sparkling wines paired with wood-fired pizzas, local cheeses, meats and seafood.

There are various winemaker dinners that night as well as a buffet dinner at 5 p.m. at Camp Navarro.

Wineries along Highway 128 will hold a free open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 19. Just follow the purple flags.

Tickets are $25-$175. To reserve: avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival

HEALDSBURG

Farmers back at market

The Healdsburg Certified Farmers’ Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the West Plaza parking lot at North and Vine streets.

One of California’s 22 original farmers’ markets, the market features locally grown produce and flowers, food producers, artisan crafts and fresh coffee.

A new series of educational demonstrations will be held this season. Some will involve local chefs creating dishes using market produce, while others will focus on nutrition.

The Tuesday Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Plaza, will open on May 28. healdsburgfarmersmarket.org

SANTA ROSA

Feasting from the farm

The Summerfield Waldorf School and Farm will host its 13th annual Farm to Feast benefit from 4 to 10 p.m. May 18 at the school in west Santa Rosa.

After a wine and appetizer reception, the dinner sourced from local farms, including the school’s own biodynamic farm, will be served family style. There will also be speakers, dessert, coffee, live music and dancing under the stars.

Featured chefs include Lowell Sheldon and Natalie Goble of Lowell’s and Handline, Moishe Hahn-Schuman and Matthew Williams of Ramen Gaijin, Gerard Nebesky of Gerard’s Paella, Laura Matis of Acre Coffee and Summerfield Chef Bill Dator and Farmer/Chef Dana Revallo.

Tickets are $110 per person. farmtofeast.org. 655 Willowside Road.

YOUNTVILLE

Ready, set, shake

The Top Drink Cocktail Festival will shake things up at 2 p.m. May 19 to the Napa Valley Museum Yountville with a spirited competition among the best mixologists in the Napa Valley.

Bartenders from Oenotri in Napa to Solbar in Calistoga will be creating signature Charbay cocktails made from its ruby red grapefruit vodka.

Guests will try the original cocktails paired with bites from Napa chefs, then cast their votes for the winner of the Top Drink award.

Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Reserve: napavalleymuseum.org. 55 Presidents Circle.

HEALDSBURG

Wine and paint

Rodney Strong Vineyards will hold a special “Wine and Paint Night” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, on the Terrace.

Guests will paint “Daisies in the Moonlight” by Fei Xue with the help of an instructor.

Brick-oven pizza and a glass of wine will be available for $25. Wine is also available by the glass or bottle.

Tickets are $40. Reserve: rodneystrong.com/events/11455 Old Redwood Highway.

SANTA ROSA

If you build it ....

Calling all baseball and a wine fans: There will be a special celebration of the 30-year-old movie “Field of Dreams” at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Balletto Vineyards.

The evening starts with a gourmet barbecue dinner from Lombardi’s on the patio and a Q&A with Dwier Brown, the actor who played Kevin Costner’s father (as a young baseball player) in the film.

As the sun sets around 8:30 p.m., the “hit” movie will be screened. Bring your own blanket and/or chair for catching the show.

Tickets are $75. To reserve: ballettovineyards.com. 5700 Occidental Road.

GEYSERVILLE

Morocco for a night

The Healthcare Affair, formerly known as Wine, Women & Shoes, will be held at 4 p.m. May 18 at Clos du Bois winery.

Hosted by Constellation Brands, the Moroccan-themed evening includes wine and food pairings from local vintners and chefs, silent and live auctions, desserts and dancing.

Tickets are $250, to benefit a healthier community in northern Sonoma County. To reserve: healthcarefoundation.net. 9410 Geyserville Ave.

PETALUMA

Sassy and grassy

The annual Transhumance Festival, a celebration of grazing animals and grasslands culture, will take place all day Saturday, May 11, at Steamer Landing Park in Petaluma.

The day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the herding of a flock of sheep from the Petaluma hills to the park, followed by a shepherds’ breakfast in the main barn, an introduction to the festival and panels on ranching and land ethics.

Chef Matt Roberts will serve at lunch at 12:30 p.m., offering a taste of the local landscape.

Enrique Salmon, author of “Eating the Landscape,” will give a keynote speech at 1:30 p.m., followed by workshops, educational booths and a marketplace. The festival concludes with a social gathering from 5 to 6 p.m..

Tickets are $25, free for kids under 12, including breakfast and local food tasting. Lunch is $20 per person. sassyandgrassy.com

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

