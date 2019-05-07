A la carte: Wine, pizza, cocktails and more

SONOMA VALLEY

Immersed in wine

Signature Sonoma Valley, an immersion weekend of tasting and dining events, will be held May 16 to 19 at some of the Sonoma Valley’s most iconic vineyards and wineries.

The weekend kicks off with a large-format bottle party at 6:30 p.m. May 16 at Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, then continues May 17 and 18 with vineyard explorations and tastings in the morning and lunches at the private residences of well-known wine families in the afternoon.

May 17 culminates with Grand Terroir Tasting at Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma at 7 p.m. On May 18, guests will enjoy a Retrospective Tasting at Laurel Glen Vineyard in Glen Ellen in the afternoon, and enjoy a Collector’s Dinner at Sonoma’s Durell Vineyards in the evening, showcasing 10 renowned vineyard sites along with collectors’ wines made from their vines.

The weekend concludes on May 19 with a Bubbles + Brunch at 10 a.m. at The General’s Daughter.

Some tickets to individual events are still available. Weekend packages are sold out. sonomavalleywine.com

KENWOOD

Film, wine, pizza

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art will present a picnic dinner and screening of the film, “Arrangiarsi,” at 7 p.m. May 19 under the stars at Muscardini Cellars.

Special guests include the film’s director, Matteo Troncone, and veteran actor Peter Coyote. The pair will do a Q&A together following the film.

The evening begins with Napoli-style wood-oven pizzas and salad prepared by Vineyard Crust Company served Italian varietals from Muscardini.

Cost is $70 for lawn seating (bring your own low chair and blankets), $85 for limited reserved table seating, to benefit the museum. Ticket includes film, pizza, salad and a glass of wine. To reserve: svma.org/event/ 551 Broadway.

ANDERSON VALLEY

Pinot lovers, take note

The 22nd annual Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival will uncork May 17 to 19 at various venues in the cool-climate valley known for its Burgundian and German varietals.

The weekend kicks off May 17 with a day of educational seminars and vineyard-focused tastings at Camp Navarro, followed by a casual, sunset BBQ at 5 p.m. at Goldeneye Winery in Philo.

During the Grand Tasting noon to 4 p.m. on May 18 at Camp Navarro, more than 50 producers will offer pinot noir, rosé of pinot noir and sparkling wines paired with wood-fired pizzas, local cheeses, meats and seafood.

There are various winemaker dinners that night as well as a buffet dinner at 5 p.m. at Camp Navarro.

Wineries along Highway 128 will hold a free open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 19. Just follow the purple flags.

Tickets are $25-$175. To reserve: avwines.com/pinot-noir-festival

HEALDSBURG

Farmers back at market

The Healdsburg Certified Farmers’ Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the West Plaza parking lot at North and Vine streets.

One of California’s 22 original farmers’ markets, the market features locally grown produce and flowers, food producers, artisan crafts and fresh coffee.

A new series of educational demonstrations will be held this season. Some will involve local chefs creating dishes using market produce, while others will focus on nutrition.