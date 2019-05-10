The Mother’s Day dilemma –– a bouquet or a garden tour?

HEALDSBURG

Pamper mom with walk in a rose garden

The Russian River Rose Company will have its garden and nursery open Sunday May 12 in celebration of Mother’s Day. The rose garden will be in full bloom and you’ll be able to stroll down Rose Allee and take in the fragrance of 650 varieties of roses. You’ll also want to take a peek at the new Children’s Fairy Garden. A $2 donation is requested. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, 707-433-7455, russian-river-rose.com

SANTA ROSA

Mother’s Day in the garden

Celebrate Mother’s Day Sunday at Luther Burbank Home & Gardens with its annual plant sale. Explore with mom the nearly 2 acres of spring gardens, and then treat her to a docent-assisted tour of Luther Burbank’s home. There also will be plenty of plants, cultivated on the premises, for sale, as well as a gift shop to peruse and treats and music to enjoy. Admission is $3, with children 12 and under free. Luther Burbank Home & Gardens is a registered national state and city historical landmark. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, 707-524-5445, burbankhome@lutherburbank.org

SEBASTOPOL

Tips on fire-wise landscaping

A presentation Saturday May 11 on fire-wise landscaping will offer tips on how to create defensible space on your property. The free workshop is aimed at minimizing the risk of wildland fires spreading through your landscape and burning your home. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

Windsor

Help getting garden ready for spring

Prepare and plant a spring/summer food garden Saturday May 11 with the Sonoma County Master Gardener Food Garden Specialists.

The free event, in the Windsor Community Garden, will help people transition their fall/winter gardens.

The garden is on the northwest side of the Windsor Town Green, and topics covered will include selecting the right tomato plants for your garden, cultivating, integrated pest management and growing your own herb garden. 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Windsor Town Green Community Garden, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.