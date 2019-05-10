Glen Ellen’s Quarryhill garden is having a spectacular spring

Bill McNamara pauses under the dappled green light of heart-shaped Katsura leaves, China’s largest broad-leafed deciduous tree. Under a large Iigiri tree, he recalls monkeys watching as he collected its orange berries for seeds on the Japanese island of Yakushima.

Delicate Lady Banks roses border an arched bridge over placid ponds. Foraging ducks quack among water lilies, gifts from UC Berkeley. A Cooper’s hawk circles high overhead. The garden teems with butterflies, buzzing bees, and other pollinators.

McNamara points out a spectacular salmon-colored rhododendron, adding that China has almost 600 native rhododendron species.

The fragrant big-leaf magnolia is a showy beauty. But McNamara’s favorite is the endangered, hanging white wilsonii. Hiking in Sichuan, he found just one fruit, from which he could get only six seeds—two of which came here. That original site in China has since been clear-cut. Fortunately, the seeds proved viable.

As to garden highlights, McNamara has, after 32 years, and on the eve of his retirement, a succinct but clear answer: “Diversity in such a small location.” Seeing large groups of a single genus, like maples, together, is impossible in the wild, he points out. Of some of the rarest international maple species, 99 are in China, and 46 are here.

Painstakingly raised by McNamara and his colleagues over the past three decades, Sonoma Valley’s secluded Quarryhill is an exotic garden of exceptional biodiversity, vital to international researchers. Distinguished by multiple prestigious awards, McNamara, 68, will retire in October. A May 18 fundraiser for the garden’s educational program will be his last, and his final guided walk, “What’s in Bloom Walks with Bill” will be May 16 (see sidebar).

Recently McNamara led a guided walk at Quarryhill, starting by profusely blossoming Cherokee rosebushes. The garden contains the world’s most important collection of wild roses.

The Evergreen Dogwood is a May-June bloomer with large cream-colored flowers, from Sichuan, China.

Quarryhill is renowned worldwide as one of the West’s largest collections of wild-sourced Asian plants, started from seed and unhybridized. This wild woodland garden isn’t fertilized, and is barely pruned. Important scientifically, it’s also a tranquil haven for the general public — in any season, but especially spring.

Visitors can enjoy photography, birding, waterside picnics, or meditative self-guided strolls along shaded paths.

Founder Jane Jansen started her private garden in 1987, on a former quarry property purchased in 1968. It’s now 25 acres of exclusively Asian plants. McNamara graduated in 1975 from the University of California, Berkeley. A landscaper, he came to Quarryhill in 1987, eventually becoming executive director (2007), then president (2015).

He’s been going on Quarryhill’s international sourcing expeditions ever since the first, to Japan in 1987. McNamara worked with horticulturalists from London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew and Northumberland’s Howick Hall Arboretum, other international institutions, and local botanists; seeking plants in Japan, China, India, Nepal, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Asia’s development and habitat destruction threatened its plants—which Quarryhill selects according to rarity, preserving genetic materials for research.

They developed a searchable database; sharing plants, seeds, and information with botanic gardens, arboretums, scientists, and the public throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. The garden’s approximately 25,000 plants represent almost 2,000 species.

These exotics are unlikely to become invasive, McNamara says. Quarryhill collects in warm temperate regions of Asia; but here rain falls in winter, so escaped seeds transported by birds or wind would likely die in the dry summer heat.