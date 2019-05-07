Pairings: Refreshing rosé shines with fava beans

Our Wine of the Week, Rodney Strong Vineyards 2018 Russian River Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir ($25) is a lovely afternoon quaffer, perfect with a nibble or two as you ponder what to do for dinner.

The wine can, should you choose, carry you through your evening meal, as well.

On first sip, the wine is cool, refreshing, and has just the slightest citrusy flourish. As it warms in your mouth, flavors of not-quite-ripe strawberries bloom mid-palate and resolve into a lingering finish redolent with fresh rhubarb. It is, in a way, a taste of spring itself.

Along with those mid-palate strawberry flavors is a richness, a fatness, that rises and then falls. It’s an engaging quality and one that, if taken into consideration, will enhance pairings. Foods with a bit of richness, a bit of fat, will pair beautifully with this wine. Consider serving it with thinly sliced soppressata, jamon serrano and mortadella, with some green olives and Marcona almonds alongside. It is also excellent with Oregon baby shrimp, in a tostada, a simple salad, or even a shrimp Louis. Fresh favas are a good match, too, as is poached chicken with a light lemon vinaigrette.

When Dry Creek Peach & Produce’s Arctic Gem white peaches come into season in July, the wine will be lovely with them either in a light, fresh chutney or in a simple green salad.

For today’s recipe, I’ve chosen a dish possible only in the spring, during the brief harvest of fresh fava beans. When favas have vanished for the year, you can use a warm tomato vinaigrette, warm shallot vinaigrette or warm pancetta vinaigrette. All will be deliciously compatible with the cheese and this lovely wine.

Fresh Chèvre with Warm Fava Vinaigrette

Makes 3 to 4 servings

— Olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

— Kosher salt

¾ cup fresh shelled, blanched, and peeled fava beans (see Note below)

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

— Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon fresh snipped chives

8 ounces fresh goat cheese, such as Laura Chenel’s Original log

— Thin crackers of choice, preferably with black pepper

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

While the oven heats, make the vinaigrette. To do so, pour a little olive oil into a small sauté pan, set over medium low heat, add the shallot, and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 7 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute more. Season with salt.

Add the favas, vinegar, lemon juice, and olive oil, heat through, but do not let the mixture boil. Remove from the heat, taste, and correct for salt. Add several turns of black pepper and stir in the chives. Set aside and keep warm.

Crumble the cheese into a small porcelain tart pan or similar oven-proof container. Set in the oven for about 10 minutes, until the cheese is hot and bubbly.

Remove from the oven, set on a small wooden cutting board or trivet, and spoon the vinaigrette over the cheese. Enjoy hot, with crackers.

Note: To prepare favas, remove the beans from the pods — you’ll need about a pound or so — and then blanch them for 30 seconds in boiling salted water. Drain, cool until they are easy to handle, and then squeeze them from the skins.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Vinaigrettes & Other Dressings.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.