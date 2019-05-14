A la carte: Celebrate spring with wine adventures, cooking classes and more

SANTA ROSA

Farm-to-table dinners

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens has launched its 2019 Farm-to-Table Dinner series, a monthly al fresco feast that showcases that day’s harvest alongside the estate wines.

The dinners hosted by the Master Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor and the culinary team led by Executive Chef Justin Wangler are served family- style on a big table set up in the middle of the 4-acre production garden. Each dinner highlights one or two artisan, local producers.

On June 8, the dinner will feature sausage and salumi from Bruce Aidells; on July 13, the dinner will showcase Costarella Seafood and Chevoo Cheese; on Aug. 10, the focus is on Liberty Duck and Dry Creek Peach and Produce; the dinner on Sept. 14 is vegetarian, featuring Mycopia mushrooms and Valley Ford cheese; on Oct. 5, the dinner will include Ward Ranch Beef and Beehive Cheese Co.; the Oct. 12 dinner with revisit Ward Ranch Beef and feature Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co.

Tickets are $175, including appetizer reception, dinner and wines. The dinners start at 5:30 p.m. through September and at 4:30 p.m. in October. To reserve: kj.com/events/farm-table-dinner-series. 5007 Fulton Road.

WINDSOR

Explore the trails

Notre Vue Estate will welcome wine lovers and fitness enthusiasts to the 4th annual Tour de Cru from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 29 at the Windsor estate.

Guests can use the five hiking, running and biking trail options during the morning. At noon, guests return to the winery to enjoy wine tasting followed by a lunch catered by The Wurst accompanied by wine.

There will also be live music from Rag Tag Sullivan. Tickets are $55 for adults, $25 for kids. To reserve: notrevueestate.com/TdC. 11010 Estate Lane.

SANTA ROSA

Fermented pickle class

The Savory Spice Shop will hold a class on Fermented Pickles at 4:15 p.m. May 19 at the Santa Rosa retail store.

Assistance manager Alivia Millsbush will shop at the farmers market for vegetables such as spring onions and radishes and then give the class with the fresh produce.

Cost is $15, including a jar of pickles to take home. Stop by to register or call 707-284-1310. 317 D St.

HEALDSBURG

Lambert Bridge series

Lambert Bridge Winery will kick off its Chef’s Table Series from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 16 and 17, with Chef Erik Johnson of the Trading Post in Cloverdale.

The intimate food and wine pairing experience is held on a monthly basis. Chef Mateo Granados of Mateo’s Cocina Latina will cook on June 13 and 14. For a complete schedule, go to lambertbridge.com.

The pairings cost $125. To reserve: reservations@lambertbridge.com

CORTE MADERA

Weber Grill guru

Grill master Jamie Purviance, author of the new “Weber’s Ultimate Grilling: A Step-by-Step Guide to Barbecue Genius,” will appear at 6:30 p.m. June 2 at the Left Bank Brasserie in Larkspur as part of Book Passage’s Cooks with Books series.

At the dinner, guests will sample recipes from the cookbook and learn about the best methods for grilling any meal to perfection.

Tickets are $115 per peron or $175 per couple, including meal, wine, tax, tip and a signed copy of the book. Advance reservations required: bookpassage.com or 415-927-0960. 507 Magnola Ave.

GLEN ELLEN

Winemaker dinner

B. R. Cohn Winery will hold a Vineyard Walk and Winemaker dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. May 18 at the Glen Ellen Winery.

The evening begins with a stroll through the Olive Hill Estate Vineyard with Winemaker Glenn Hugo and a glass of wine. Afterward, guests will enjoy a paella feast alongside limited-production wines.

Cost is $130. To reserve: brcohn.com/events. 15000 Sonoma Highway.

LAKE COUNTY

Wine Adventure

The 2019 Lake County Wine Adventure will uncork at 20-some participating wineries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 and 19.

Hosted by the Lake County Winery Association, the two-day adventure includes a passport good for entry to the wineries.

Two-day passports are $60 in advance, $70 at the door. Sunday only passports are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Passport tickets include a wine glass and entrance to all participating wineries. To reserve: lakecountywineries.org/events.html.

