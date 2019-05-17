Honor veterans and loved ones at this Healdsburg garden

SEBASTOPOL

A celebration of old roses

Antique rose lovers are invited to a gathering May 18 devoted to their favorite flower.

Rosalia is a chance to learn more about heritage roses, their history and how to grow them. There will also be rare roses and companion plants for sale. Free admission. The event is put on by The Friends of Vintage Roses, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the historic collection of several thousand roses collected by Gregg Lowery and Phillip Robinson, who for years owned the now closed Vintage Gardens Antique and Extraordinary Roses in Sebastopol. 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wischemann Hall, 165 Morris St., Sebastopol. For information visit thefriendsofvintageroses.org.

HEALDSBURG

Honoring veterans in the rose garden

The garden and nursery at the Russian River Rose Company will be open Memorial Day weekend –– May 25, 26 and 27. It’s a good place to quietly remember lost loved ones, including those who served in the military. Local poet Arte White will offer a poetry reading both days at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. You’ll be able to place a personal message on the “Memorial Wishing Tree” to honor the memory of a friend or a loved one. A $4 fee will cover tea and a self-guided tour. The tea offered is freshly brewed hot or iced organic, and you can sip it while you savor the garden with its 650 varieties of roses. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russian River Rose Company, 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg, 707-433-7455, russian-river-rose.com

Santa ROSA

Fresh herbs from the ground up

Learn how to cultivate your own herbs at a free workshop May 18. These versatile plants are full of flavor, fragrance and nutrition. Culinary herbs and flowers adapt well in the kitchen garden containers and in the landscape. Master gardener Janet Barocco will lead the workshop and topics include selecting herbs, harvesting and preserving them. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rincon Valley Regional Library, 6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa, mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

SANTA ROSA

Plant bargains at Willowside School Nursery

The Willowside School Nursery will hold another plant sale on May 25.

The nursery, supported by students, will have a variety of low water and drought-tolerant perennials, California natives, succulents, grasses, salvias and plants for beneficial insects, birds and pollinators. They have no veggie starts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $4 for a one gallon container. 5299 Hall Road at Willowside Road. For information call Jan at 707-569-4724 or 4lochs@comcast.net.

ROHNERT PARK

Celebrating the biodiversity of native trees

Learn how to create a more diverse landscape with the addition of a single native tree during a free workshop on May 18. Master Gardener Bill Klausing will talk about which native trees are most suitable for your property and how they can affect your garden space. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way, Rohnert Park, mgsonoma@ucdavis.edu, 707-565-2608.

