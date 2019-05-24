Sonoma County’s citizen trail-builders reap unexpected rewards

ERIC JOHNSON
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 24, 2019, 4:57PM

Sonoma County’s newest park, the Porterfield Creek Trails Open Space Preserve in Cloverdale, was built with a lot of help from a bunch of volunteers. In return for their many hundreds of hours of service they got three big wins.

First, they now have access to a lovely little getaway featuring three bridge-crossings over a pristine creek, and miles of trails across wooded hillsides leading to stunning views of the Alexander Valley.

These volunteer park-builders also get the satisfaction of knowing that their labor will benefit wildlands and wildlife. And, according to one volunteer, Dan FitzSimmons, the experience of digging trails and building bridges also helped them connect with the natural world in unexpected ways.

“I think that connection helped make many of us feel a little bit more humble,” he said. “We are really transients here, and one of the rules is to leave the place better than it was when you arrived.”

He said the experience hit home one day when he came across a tiny tributary and witnessed four Chinook salmon struggling upstream.

“I was just overcome with this feeling of respect,” he said. “I thought, ‘Look how hard they’re working!’”

FitzSimmons’ decision to contribute to the park begin with a near-death experience. While free-climbing on a rock outcropping in what is now the preserve — it’s official opening was marked with a ribbon cutting on May 11 — he slipped and found himself dangling upside down, his foot trapped between two boulders. His leg was broken and his foot crushed. In excruciating pain, he realized that even if he were able to place a call, it was unlikely that anyone could find him.

He managed to get out, and over the next several months devoted himself to walking the primitive trails in the area with a GPS. The resulting map is now available at the trailhead and online.

When he learned that the city had gotten a grant to improve the trails, and that the Sonoma County Trails Council was on board, he signed up to help. A lot of his neighbors — he lives a few doors from the park entrance — also joined in the effort, as did and folks from all over the county.

FitzSimmons, who moved to Sonoma County from Ohio in 2014, loves his new home in the way many recently arrived Californians do, and is grateful for the previous generations who worked to protect wildlands throughout the state.

“I think Californians generally have a high level of appreciation for the vulnerability of these spaces,” he said, and quotes a line by then-Californian Joni Mitchell about paradise and parking lots. The Porterfield Creek preserve holds his deepest affection.

“Given the anxiety-inducing and stress-inducing days that we are living through, it’s a great place to reconnect with simpler, more basic, more intrinsic parts of the planet.”

Just as FitzSimmons’ affection is augmented by the fact that he has spilled a lot of sweat on these trails, there is evidence that this kind of volunteer engagement with the natural world can be food for the soul.

Stephanie Lennox has been in running a human- powered conservation effort in Santa Rosa for more than a decade through her company Envirichment, which partners with Santa Rosa Water on creek cleanup’s at the Prince Memorial Greenway and elsewhere.

Over that time, she said, she has witnessed a transformation of the stretch of Santa Rosa Creek that runs through the heart of the city, and witnessed thousands of people experience positive life changes as a result.

Lennox points out that not very long ago, Santa Rosa Creek was little more than an artificial channel, much of it concrete, designed for flood control, period. Its only other use seemed to be as a place for folks to dispose of trash, from cigarette butts to sofas.

In the decade since local hero Stan Gow organized the first volunteer creek cleanup at Olive Park, those efforts, along with the restoration of native plants, gave the city what feels like a natural parkland.

Lennox said she has seen critters return to the restored and cleaned-up creek in droves, from flocks of fish-and-bird-feeding insects to river otters.

“River otters are great indicators of improving water quality and the robustness of that creek, because they need so much meat,” she said. “So when you see that river otter, it’s as though it’s giving you a little thumbs-up, like, ‘Hey, I can be here.’”

Lennox seems even more pleased about the community that has evolved around cleanups such as the monthly First Saturday events. She talks about a man who recruited a bunch of folks from his church congregation, and a third-grade teacher who invited Lennox to launch a regular cleanup event at a creek in her neighborhood, where her class can participate.

Lennox is fond of couple of parents who show up with their 4-year-old and 5-year-old boys. “They come almost every month because they really want their children to be raised as someone who’s caring,” she said.

“This is an effective model of stewardship. It’s not a team of 12 people hired by the city to care for the creek. It’s 170,000 people in the city of Santa Rosa understanding that what they do matters.”

Aaron Nunez, a natural resource specialist with Santa Rosa’s Creek Stewardship Program, reports that this inspired, dispersed volunteer workforce is necessary to the city’s environmental health. His department has three or four full-time staffers to cover the 100 miles of creeks within the city limits, he said, so it relies on a small army of “creek stewards” who adopt sections of stream throughout the county.

“These people are making it their own place, and finding it to be special to them. And they have a such a good time doing this — pulling trash out of creeks,” he said matter-of-factly. “And then they recruit other people, and it stems from there.”

He reports that so for this year, volunteers have removed 39.25 cubic yards of trash from Santa Rosa Creek alone. “That’s two Recology garbage trucks completely packed,” he said.

While water agencies have worked hard to educate the public that storm drains lead to live waterways — Nunez reports that a recent study found that in Santa Rosa, 90 percent of the trash in creeks didn’t come through storm drains; it was deposited there directly. often from homeless encampments.

Chris Brokate said that before he founded the Clean River Alliance with the intention of getting trash out of the Russian River, he was a big hiker and “a bit of a river rat.” He said he hasn’t had much time for either these days.

Guerneville, the 4,500-population tourist town on the Russian River, is a pretty good place to be a river rat, except for one thing: There are more homeless camps per capita in Guerneville then almost anywhere in California. Beginning about a decade ago, the trash problem from the riverside encampments grew immense.

Brokate today admits that the situation pissed him off.

“If you go back on my Facebook page and look at some of the very earliest videos I shot, I’ll be honest, I’m embarrassed. I was an angry man yelling ‘This is got to stop! Who are these people?”

Pretty quickly, Brokate assembled the group that started out calling themselves the Garbage Patch Kids, and began attracting big crowds to river and beach cleanup events. Brocade used social media to spread the word; there were stories about him and his efforts on television and in newspapers including this one.

Somewhere along the line, he said, he was walking through a homeless camp and a woman, who apparently had found him on Facebook, stuck her head out of her tent. “‘Hey,’ she said to me,” Brocade recalls. “You’re the trash angel.”

He said his attitude had already begun to shift, but that moment flipped a switch.

“I had gone from being someone who was angry and full of blame to being someone who was doing something about the problem,” he recalls. “And then I stared really engaging with the homeless.”

Over the past year, the Clean River Alliance has launched a unique project that involves working directly with the homeless people they essentially serve.

“I got the idea from them,” Brokate said. “I was walking through a camp and some homeless guys asked me if I could get them some trash bags. So I said ‘well, if I come back next Thursday would you guys bag some trash for me,’ and they started bagging the trash and leaving it out for me to pick up.

“I created a regular trash day for the homeless just like for people with houses.”

Brokate, who spent 28 years running a green-janitorial service, now works full time for the organization he founded. He services the lower Russian River on Thursdays, and drives up to Healdsburg and Cloverdale on Tuesdays. He estimates that with help from both housed volunteers and the homeless “Clean Team,” the CRA pulled 120,000 pounds of refuse out of the Russian River last year. He said he is told by folks who have done beach cleanups at the river’s mouth in Jenner that the difference is dramatic.

Brokate seems proudest of the effect the program is having on Clean Team members. He said after helping only once or twice, folks ask him about getting a Clean Team T-shirt.

“They want to become part of our group of river stewards,” he said, “so I see that as empowering them to become part of our community. They want to take care of the river, and this gives them something to do.”

