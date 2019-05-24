Sonoma County’s citizen trail-builders reap unexpected rewards

Sonoma County’s newest park, the Porterfield Creek Trails Open Space Preserve in Cloverdale, was built with a lot of help from a bunch of volunteers. In return for their many hundreds of hours of service they got three big wins.

First, they now have access to a lovely little getaway featuring three bridge-crossings over a pristine creek, and miles of trails across wooded hillsides leading to stunning views of the Alexander Valley.

These volunteer park-builders also get the satisfaction of knowing that their labor will benefit wildlands and wildlife. And, according to one volunteer, Dan FitzSimmons, the experience of digging trails and building bridges also helped them connect with the natural world in unexpected ways.

“I think that connection helped make many of us feel a little bit more humble,” he said. “We are really transients here, and one of the rules is to leave the place better than it was when you arrived.”

He said the experience hit home one day when he came across a tiny tributary and witnessed four Chinook salmon struggling upstream.

“I was just overcome with this feeling of respect,” he said. “I thought, ‘Look how hard they’re working!’”

FitzSimmons’ decision to contribute to the park begin with a near-death experience. While free-climbing on a rock outcropping in what is now the preserve — it’s official opening was marked with a ribbon cutting on May 11 — he slipped and found himself dangling upside down, his foot trapped between two boulders. His leg was broken and his foot crushed. In excruciating pain, he realized that even if he were able to place a call, it was unlikely that anyone could find him.

He managed to get out, and over the next several months devoted himself to walking the primitive trails in the area with a GPS. The resulting map is now available at the trailhead and online.

When he learned that the city had gotten a grant to improve the trails, and that the Sonoma County Trails Council was on board, he signed up to help. A lot of his neighbors — he lives a few doors from the park entrance — also joined in the effort, as did and folks from all over the county.

FitzSimmons, who moved to Sonoma County from Ohio in 2014, loves his new home in the way many recently arrived Californians do, and is grateful for the previous generations who worked to protect wildlands throughout the state.

“I think Californians generally have a high level of appreciation for the vulnerability of these spaces,” he said, and quotes a line by then-Californian Joni Mitchell about paradise and parking lots. The Porterfield Creek preserve holds his deepest affection.

“Given the anxiety-inducing and stress-inducing days that we are living through, it’s a great place to reconnect with simpler, more basic, more intrinsic parts of the planet.”

Just as FitzSimmons’ affection is augmented by the fact that he has spilled a lot of sweat on these trails, there is evidence that this kind of volunteer engagement with the natural world can be food for the soul.

Stephanie Lennox has been in running a human- powered conservation effort in Santa Rosa for more than a decade through her company Envirichment, which partners with Santa Rosa Water on creek cleanup’s at the Prince Memorial Greenway and elsewhere.