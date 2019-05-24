St. Helena’s Roadhouse 29 worth a detour

By my math (not my strong suit, true), the new Roadhouse 29 in St. Helena shouldn’t be making any money. In a culinary gift to diners, the barbecue eatery offers so much good stuff for such reasonable pricing that it’s one of the best values in Wine Country.

Let’s break it down. Roadhouse 29 is the work of Top Chef Masters talent Douglas Keane, who previously owned the high-end, two Michelin Star Cyrus in Healdsburg. After closing Cyrus, he and partners Nick Peyton and L.A. chef Sang Yoon opened the 150-seat, upscale Cal-Japanese Two Birds One Stone in 2016 in the historic Freemark Abbey Winery. Then this January, citing factors like wildfire-slowed visitor traffic, Keane and crew closed Two Birds, changing it to the casual ‘cue roadhouse concept.

Yet casual doesn’t mean cutting corners. As with his earlier restaurants, Keane still focuses on premium ingredients, such as Journeyman Meat Co. handcrafted bacon and hot dogs, Berkwood Farms Berkshire pork, American Wagyu steak, Akaushi beef, Sonoma Brinery pickles, Napa Valley heirloom beans and Straus Family Creamery dairy. Still, somehow, prices are quite moderate, comparing closely to the parking lot-style cult ‘cue joint Buster’s, just up the street in Calistoga.

There are blue plate specials every night, too, including fancy fare like Saturday’s roasted prime rib complete with creamed spinach, onion rings and nasal-clearing horseradish ($29), or Thursday’s chicken pot pie studded with carrots, onions, potatoes and peas under buttery, flaky crust ($21). Kids under 5 always eat free, while tykes under 10 can nosh on favorites like chicken fingers with French fries, baby carrots and ranch dip for $6.

We get still more. There’s no charge for corkage, even though the restaurant has its own well-chosen, mainly Napa-Sonoma wine list featuring a 2017 Miner Family Napa Valley Viognier ($40) alongside a 2005 Lokoya Mt. Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon ($650).

Weekday happy hour is another bargain, offering bites like deviled eggs (two halves for $1), and a pulled pork slider for ($2.50), plus drinks like a Moscow Mule ($5), domestic beers ($3) and the 2017 Freemark Abbey Sauvignon Blanc ($7). On Fridays, live music plays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with no cover charge.

And even with all this, customers aren’t expected to tip. Staff earn living wages well above minimum, bolstered by efficient touches such as the order-at-the-counter lunch setup, which morphs to full table service at dinner. It also helps that Jackson Family Wines owns Freemark Abbey and helps support the restaurant.

Of course, all of this wouldn’t matter much if the place was mediocre. But it’s pretty great, from its elegant setting to its first-rate food. I wish it was closer to my Sebastopol home, in fact, so I could visit more often and bring my many out-of-town guests with me to show off the find.

Two Birds was gorgeous, certainly, with its rock walls set with arched windows, a concrete floor, dramatic arched wood ceiling with skylights, tufted couch booths and well-spaced wood tables for a modern, formal feel.

The setting remains the same, including the gorgeous, sleek wood full bar at the entry, yet it’s been made whimsical, accented with neon truck art, a funky truck sculpture, an antique cake and bread case, and model trucks set in a cut-out in the long, eat-in bar.

Still, on my visits, the sunny patio was the popular spot, the tables shaded by cherry red umbrellas, and the mood down home with a Southern Pride smoker and rotisserie/broiler hunkered at the entry.