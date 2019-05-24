Historic Western Hills Garden in Occidental marks 60 years

Address: 16250 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. Parking is limited. There will be a shuttle from downtown Occidental running every 30 minutes from the upper lot behind the Union Hotel Restaurant.

Cost: $35, with proceeds going to help support the garden restoration and maintenance. Free for Western Hills Garden members. $10 for kids 6-12 years.

It was 1959 when Marshall Olbrich and Lester Hawkins ditched the city life in San Francisco to go “back to the land” in the hills above Occidental.

They were far ahead of their time, beating the hippies by a decade as they established a homestead on 3 acres off Coleman Valley Road. They built a rustic home and a barn and began taming the land, ripping out poison oak and blackberries and creating the beginnings of what would become one of the West’s great gardens.

In 1973 the pair went public, opening Western Hills Rare Plant Nursery, which quickly became a magnet for horticulturists and plant collectors. They came from around the world to talk botany, ecology and world affairs, share seed and cuttings and buy plants from a nursery filled with an eclectic array of material unseen in garden centers of the era.

Miraculously, the garden survives, having grown over six decades into a lush shade garden filled with specimens that still draw marvel. And even though many of the plants are not so rare anymore in the American market, they are rarely seen with such size and maturity.

Current owners Chris and Tim Szybalski and the garden’s legion of supporters and volunteers, will celebrate Western Hills’ 60th anniversary this weekend with self-guided and guided tours of the 3-acre garden, special talks both days and a big plant sale. The garden’s regular public hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays in spring and summer or by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’ve really worked hard on the nursery. We’ve got good volunteers propagating and starting from seeds. Almost everything we have now is from the garden,” Tim Szybalski said. Visitors can select from acers, conifers and flowering shrubs.

His cousin, Sean Hogan, a horticultural superstar and owner of Cistus Nursery in Portland, has also trucked in unusual plants for the sale and will be a guest speaker.

The event is expected to draw a multitude of fans who either worked, shopped or showed up at Western Hills just to hang out with Olbrich and Hawkins in their magical garden of amazing plants.

“It was so much more than a garden. It was a lifestyle for Lester and Marshall and for the young people they attracted and taught about gardening and horticulture. But it also was about economics and politics and all the things that make life interesting for young people,” said Betsy Flack, a landscape architect from Sebastopol who worked for many years with the national Garden Conservancy. She was a young biology graduate helping out at Strybing Arboretum and the Berkeley Ecology Center in the early 1970s when she heard about the remarkable garden up in Sonoma County, whose creators were leading a movement that really had no name at the time. But it was all about creating gardens suitable for California’s cool, wet winters and dry summers.

Hawkins and Olbrich had an open gate philosophy. They were generous about sharing cuttings and seed. But they also created a sort of salon atmosphere for stimulating conversation about broader ideas, using, as Flack said, “landscaping and gardening and horticulture as a centerpoint.”

Hawkins and Olbrich were completely self-taught. Hawkins became the designer, who went on to design other great gardens, including the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek. Olbrich was the plant man and propagator.