Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s online flirting is upsetting

Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been a couple for three years. We live together and have an incredible relationship and an amazing sex life. A while ago, he was approached by a strange woman on social media. Through Hangouts he told her she was beautiful and that he was looking for the right woman to be with. Their communication lasted about a week.

It has now happened again. He handed out his phone number, and this one has sent him videos of her dancing wearing next to nothing. He tells her she has an amazing body and made comments to the effect that she must be wild in bed and he thinks only of her. When he talks to these other women, he tells them he lives alone.

When I tell him this bothers me, he doesn’t get upset. He swears he has feelings for only me and no one else, and that he’s just having a little fun. I want to believe him, but I feel hurt and disrespected when I read what he’s saying to these women. My heart is heavy because he used to talk to me like that and no longer does. Should I be worried?

— Sharing Him in Ohio

Dear Sharing Him: You should not only be worried, you should be out of there. You may have invested three years in this person, but the sooner you divest yourself of him the better it will be for you. His actions show that his word cannot be trusted. He’s not only lying to these women, he is also lying to you. Men who love and respect women do not treat them the way he is treating you.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447.