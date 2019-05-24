Dear Abby: Church music director has a drinking problem

Dear Abby: The music director at our church — I’ll call her Mildred — is an alcoholic. I realized it after I offered my home to her when she said she needed to escape from her alcoholic partner. Mildred is a nighttime drinker and imbibes until probably 2 a.m. She says she can’t get to sleep until the “middle of the night.”

I was married to an alcoholic for many years, yet I had no idea Mildred had a problem until she lived with me for those few weeks. She left my home giving me the various reasons why I wasn’t nice enough to her and has returned to her alcoholic partner.

Should I say anything to the administrator of the church? At this point, it’s my word against Mildred’s, and her problem will be discovered sooner or later. Your advice?

— Getting Involved in the East

Dear Getting Involved: If Mildred’s drinking negatively affects her work, tell the administrator. If not, keep the bad tidings to yourself. However, in the future, if appropriate, be ready to share with Mildred information about support resources available to her such as AA, SMART Recovery, LifeRing and Women For Sobriety.

Dear Abby: What does it mean when your husband answers everything with “no”? For example, if I ask, “Are you watching ‘This Old House’?” he says, “No, I’m watching ‘This Old House.’” If I ask, “Do you want to eat dinner at 6?” he replies, “No, how about we eat around 6?” It’s driving me nuts, and he doesn’t even realize he does it. This happens almost every time I ask a question. Do you have any insight into this phenomenon?

— Talked Out in Texas

Dear Talked Out: Your husband may be joking with you or not paying close attention when you ask him a question. I assume that you have told him how much this bothers you. (If you haven’t, you should.) However, if it continues, stop asking and TELL him what time dinner will be ready, and reframe the way you ask your questions.