Bobcat family caught on camera in Mark West Creek Regional Park

MACI MARTELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019

On Saturday, Sonoma County Regional Parks posted a video on its Facebook page of a mother bobcat guiding her two kittens through Mark West Creek Regional Park and Preserve to a new den in the open space preserve.

The video, taken by one of the park’s wildlife cameras, shows the lively kittens scampering alongside their mother along a trail flanked by tall grasses and trees last week.

Just 15 minutes from downtown Santa Rosa, the 1,200-acre park and preserve is not yet open to the public, as Sonoma County Regional Parks took ownership of the land late last year to preserve the natural habitats and resources of the property.

After the development of the area, the public will be provided with miles of hiking trails weaving through oak meadows and along creeks, with stunning views of the Mayacamas Mountains and Mount St. Helena.

