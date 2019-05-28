Batch cocktails you can make for easy, summertime entertaining

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2019, 4:33PM
Updated 3 hours ago

San Francisco food and drink writer Maggie Hoffman wants the world to know that cocktail parties don’t have to be stressful.

That’s why she wrote her first book, “The One-Bottle Cocktail,” with more than 80 recipes that call for one spirit each, so that folks with small homes and budgets could still pull off delicious drinks — without breaking the bank.

But while on tour for that book, she came to the realization — surprise! — that many people do not feel comfortable with a cocktail shaker in one hand and a jigger in the other. The idea of making individual drinks for each guest at a party can be a little daunting.

So Hoffman created a new booze hack and a new book, “Batch Cocktails: Make-Ahead Pitcher Drinks for Every Occasion” (Ted Speed Press, 2019), to keep both hosts and guests happy and the drinks flowing.

“The nicest thing is to have a pitcher ready to go so you can talk and connect and catch up with your friends,” she said in a phone interview. “If you’re stressed out about measuring properly and how do you get it open and not spill, it’s harder to have fun at your own dinner party.”

“Batch” is a natch for the younger generation — people who work at home, yearn to mingle with friends, but are afraid to entertain if everything isn’t perfect, Hoffman said.

By whipping up pitcher drinks ahead of time — making sure to chill the spirits the night before — hosts can stay cool as a cucumber gimlet.

“Once you have a pitcher, it’s not complicated,” she said. “You just want to make sure you have enough ice in their glass … you could even leave a sign that says ‘This is my signature drink, fill the glass with ice.”

But how exactly did we get to this interesting, “Back to the Future” moment where cocktails are cool again?

Hoffman’s theory is that a bunch of “history nerds” got excited about digging up lost cocktails, then connected with other cocktail geeks through the Internet. Many of them ended up opening up their own trendy bars, setting the bar high for flavor, she said.

“Bars were really fun back then, but the drinks were terrible,” she said. “Then people discovered how great classic cocktails were, and they wanted to open restaurants as an homage to sophisticated cocktails.”

For the 65 recipes in “Batch Cocktails,” Hoffman reached out to a wide network of bartenders across the country, who tend to be very busy but respond quickly to texts and social media.

“Sometimes I would put a call out on Facebook,” she said. “Hey, I’m looking for a spicy drink or something with cucumber.”

The pitcher recipes call for a wide range of fresh fruit juices, infused syrups and spirits as well as fresh herbs and bitters, but in the name of simplicity, Hoffman limited the ingredients to products available nationally. Because you are making big batches, she said, that pricey bottle of Chartreuse liqueur will not go to waste.

“Often when you make a cocktail, you use a quarter of an ounce,” she said. “But you’re using a cup of it for a crowd. I also add notes at the bottom … with tips for using up the leftovers.”

For instance, if you make her recipe for The Agony and The Ecstasy — a smoky mezcal and grapefruit cocktail with a splash of elderflower liqueur — she suggests adding the leftover liqueur to a gin and tonic, or another cocktail recipe that she shares.

In “Batch Cocktails,” Hoffman decided to organize the chapters by flavors: Herbal & Floral, Fruity & Tart, Spicy, Savory & Smoky, Bitter, Boozy and Alcohol-free, for those who don’t want to be left out of the flavor fun.

“When I go into a bar, I know I want something that’s sour or bitter,” she said. “In the summer, I love something light and refreshing, and I love to use fresh produce, but if I’m barbecuing, then I think about savory drinks.”

One of her current favorites from the book is the Infinity Pool, a screaming yellow cocktail made with mezcal, Lillet blanc, simple syrup, celery bitters and fresh celery juice.

“If you have a juice bar nearby, you can get them to make the celery juice for you,” she said. “It really makes a savory drink that’s not too sweet.”

You don’t even have to throw a party to enjoy these cocktails. As the mother of a 4-year-old, the 37-year-old author confessed that she often makes a batch cocktail for herself to sip after long days.

“There’s just something really relaxing about a drink that is ready to go,” she said. “You can put them in the freezer until they’re really chilled, then the kid goes to bed, and you can pour yourself a drink and be off the clock.”

Here are some of Hoffman’s tips for making the batch cocktails in her book:

Measure your pitcher before you start making your batch. “These recipes are meant for a 2-quart pitcher, so you can use a bigger one, but it can’t be too small.”

If you’re using something vintage, such as a punch bowl, fill it with water first to test if there’s a crack in it.

Use really high-quality ingredients, not shelf-stable lemonade or cheap Prosecco. “You can’t hide a crappy spirit in a cocktail,” she said. “If you think that punch is not that good, it’s because it’s not got good ingredients, or it wasn’t measured accurately.”

Chill down shelf-stable ingredients in advance — syrups in the fridge, spirits in the freezer — but hold off until an hour or two before the party to squeeze your fresh lime, lemon or orange juices.

Get organized with your mise en place. “I set out all my ingredients before I start,” she said. “As I add each thing, I check it off or move it to the other side of the counter.”

Once the batch is mixed, taste it. “Some ingredients you can count on to be the same every time, but some you can’t,” she said. “Sparkling wines range from dry and tart to fruity and sweet.”

If you plan to serve it over ice, taste it that way. “Every cocktail you’ve ever had has water in it, either from ice or pre-diluting the batch,” she said. “The water not only makes it less strong, it also brings down the sweetness.”

When it comes to cocktails, Hoffman said it’s fun to think outside the party box and give them away as you would a jar of homemade jam.

“I like to bring them to friends,” she said. “It’s a special touch — ‘I made this for you’ — and it’s a cocktail that you could get from a bar. These are fancy drinks.”

The following recipes are reprinted with permission from Maggie Hoffman’s “Batch Cocktails: Make-Ahead Pitcher Drinks for Every Occasion” published by Ted Speed Press, which can be purchased at amazon.com.

“Sangria just calls out for experimentation, and there’s no reason to feel tethered to a ho-hum mix of wine and fruit,” Hoffman writes. “In this fruity-but-bitter rendition, Dorothy Elizabeth of Straylight in New York brings out the juicy flavors of sauvignon blanc by adding fresh grapefruit juice and citrusy Aperol, bracing Campari and rich Italian vermouth … for a lighter version, I like to top off the mix with a splash of chilled seltzer.”

Side Porch Sangria

Makes about 8 servings in a 2-quart pitcher

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Aperol

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Campari

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Carpano Antica Formula sweet vermouth

1 (750 ml) bottle chilled dry white wine (such as sauvignon blanc)

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons chilled apricot juice (such as Looza or Ceres

1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice

To serve:

1 grapefruit, sliced into quarter-moons

2 fresh apricots, pitted and sliced (optional)

— Chilled seltzer or club soda (optional)

Up to 8 hours before serving, make the batch. Pour Aperol, Campari, vermouth and chilled wine into a 2-quart pitcher. If not serving immediately, seal well, covering with plastic wrap if needed, and refrigerate.

UP to 2 hours before serving, stir chilled apricot juice into pitcher mix. Prepare and add grapefruit juice, then stir and reseal, returning pitcher to refrigerator if not serving immediately.

To serve, add grapefruit and apricot slices, if desired, and stir well. Fill pitcher with ice and stir gently until outside of pitcher is cool. Serve immediately in ice-filled rocks glasses or wineglasses. Offer chilled seltzer to top off the drink if desired.

“I don’t know why this is true, but somehow mixing coffee, Campari and grapefruit gives you a raspberry-filled chocolate truffle flavor that makes this rosy drink ideal for brunch,” she writes. “Created by Morgan Schick for Villon in San Francisco, this cocktail is equally fruity and bitter, tart and roasty. Schick recommends buzzing the mix in a blender for a moment (or whisking it vigorously) to give it a frothy texture.”

Grand Prix

Makes about 12 servings in a 2-quart pitcher

21/4 cup chilled Campari

11/2 cups chilled coffee of cold brew

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2:1 simple syrup (see recipe below)

— Pinch fine sea salt

3 cups fresh grapefruit juice

To serve:

3 cups chilled tonic water

12 grapefruit twists

Up to 6 hours before serving, make the batch. Pour chilled Campari, chilled coffee, simple syrup and salt into a 2-quart pitcher and stir to mix. Seal well, covering with plastic wrap if needed, and refrigerate.

Up to 2 hours before serving, prepare grapefruit juice and stir into pitcher mix. Reseal and return to refrigerator if not serving immediately.

To serve, whisk pitcher mixture well, or pour half of the mixture into a blender and blend for 20 seconds, then stir back into the remaining pitcher mix. Fill 12-ounce highball glasses with ice and add 1/4 cup chilled tonic water to each glass. Top with pitcher mix and garnish each drink with a grapefruit twist.

2:1 Simple Syrup

Makes about 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoons

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup very hot water

Combine sugar and hot water in a resealable container, such as a Mason jar, and stir to dissolve slightly. As soon as it’s cool enough to handle, seal container and shake until sugar is completely dissolved. Alternatively, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and warm over low heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Do not let boil. Let cool completely and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

“Sometimes, in a really good drink, a fruit can become a better version of itself,” she writes. “In this joyous punch from Brian Means of Pacific Cocktail Haven in San Francisco, strawberries get juicier and their subtle floral flavors are escalated when paired with chamomile and basil. Serrano chiles add a low buzzing heat that builds to a hot finish — if you’re sensitive, use just two slices.”

Tipsy Daisy

Makes about 8 servings in a 2-quart pitcher

2 cups chilled vodka

11/3 cups chilled brewed chamomile tea

1 cup chilled spicy strawberry syrup (recipe follows)

1/2 cup water

1 cup fresh lemon juice

— To serve:

8 orange wheels

8 strawberry slices

11/3 cups chilled dry sparkling wine

At least 2 hours and up to 12 hours before serving, make the batch. Pour chilled vodka, chilled chamomile tea, chilled spicy strawberry syrup and water into a 2-quart pitcher and stir to mix. Seal well, covering with plastic wrap if needed, and refrigerate.

Up to 2 hours before serving, prepare lemon juice and stir into pitcher mix. Reseal and return to refrigerator if not serving immediately.

To serve, stir mixture well. Add orange wheels and sliced strawberries to pitcher. Add chilled sparkling wine to pitcher, stir gently and pour into ice-filled rocks glasses or wineglasses.

Spicy Strawberry Syrup

Makes about 1 cup

1 pound strawberries, hulled

2-5 thin slices serrano chile, including seeds and membranes

1 cup sugar

14 fresh basil leaves

Combine strawberries and serrano chile slices in a blender and blend until uniformly pureed, stopping to scrape down sides as needed, about 45 seconds.

Measure out 1 cup puree and pour into a saucepan along with sugar and basil leaves. Discard remaining puree. Warm over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool for 20 minutes, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a resealable container. Refrigerate until chilled or for up to 2 days.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

