Batch cocktails you can make for easy, summertime entertaining

San Francisco food and drink writer Maggie Hoffman wants the world to know that cocktail parties don’t have to be stressful.

That’s why she wrote her first book, “The One-Bottle Cocktail,” with more than 80 recipes that call for one spirit each, so that folks with small homes and budgets could still pull off delicious drinks — without breaking the bank.

But while on tour for that book, she came to the realization — surprise! — that many people do not feel comfortable with a cocktail shaker in one hand and a jigger in the other. The idea of making individual drinks for each guest at a party can be a little daunting.

So Hoffman created a new booze hack and a new book, “Batch Cocktails: Make-Ahead Pitcher Drinks for Every Occasion” (Ted Speed Press, 2019), to keep both hosts and guests happy and the drinks flowing.

“The nicest thing is to have a pitcher ready to go so you can talk and connect and catch up with your friends,” she said in a phone interview. “If you’re stressed out about measuring properly and how do you get it open and not spill, it’s harder to have fun at your own dinner party.”

“Batch” is a natch for the younger generation — people who work at home, yearn to mingle with friends, but are afraid to entertain if everything isn’t perfect, Hoffman said.

By whipping up pitcher drinks ahead of time — making sure to chill the spirits the night before — hosts can stay cool as a cucumber gimlet.

“Once you have a pitcher, it’s not complicated,” she said. “You just want to make sure you have enough ice in their glass … you could even leave a sign that says ‘This is my signature drink, fill the glass with ice.”

But how exactly did we get to this interesting, “Back to the Future” moment where cocktails are cool again?

Hoffman’s theory is that a bunch of “history nerds” got excited about digging up lost cocktails, then connected with other cocktail geeks through the Internet. Many of them ended up opening up their own trendy bars, setting the bar high for flavor, she said.

“Bars were really fun back then, but the drinks were terrible,” she said. “Then people discovered how great classic cocktails were, and they wanted to open restaurants as an homage to sophisticated cocktails.”

For the 65 recipes in “Batch Cocktails,” Hoffman reached out to a wide network of bartenders across the country, who tend to be very busy but respond quickly to texts and social media.

“Sometimes I would put a call out on Facebook,” she said. “Hey, I’m looking for a spicy drink or something with cucumber.”

The pitcher recipes call for a wide range of fresh fruit juices, infused syrups and spirits as well as fresh herbs and bitters, but in the name of simplicity, Hoffman limited the ingredients to products available nationally. Because you are making big batches, she said, that pricey bottle of Chartreuse liqueur will not go to waste.

“Often when you make a cocktail, you use a quarter of an ounce,” she said. “But you’re using a cup of it for a crowd. I also add notes at the bottom … with tips for using up the leftovers.”