20 first impressions of Sonoma County transplants

After three years in Dallas and a 26-hour road trip, I moved to Sonoma County last month, a place I'd only been on a quick day trip.

What surprised me? How big and pretty Santa Rosa is and how fearless the peacocks can be.

We put a call out for other first-time memories of Sonoma County.

From wild turkeys and adventurous cows to redwood trees and rolling hills, here are what other local transplants remember about visiting the area for the first time.