Healdsburg gets shakin’ with jazzy cocktails

During the Healdsburg Jazz Festival May 31 to June 9, many of the region’s restaurants and bars will be serving exclusive food and drink experiences for patrons.

Both Spoonbar and the Dry Creek Kitchen will be offering special dinner menus throughout the festival.

Establishments that will showcase festival-inspired cocktails include the Harmon Rooftop ( Sonny Side Up), Spoonbar (All That Razz), Valette (The Roffignac) and Campo Fina (Jazz Hands.) Here are a couple of the jazz cocktail recipes to get you in the mood:

Harmon Rooftop’s Sonny Side Up

Makes 1 serving

1 ounce Pierre Fernand Cognac

1 ounce Mount Gay Rum

3/4 ounce Passion Fruit liqueur

3/4 ounce fresh-squeezed orange juice

1/4 ounce fresh-squeezed lime juice

— Mint and dehydrated orange, for garnish

Shake all ingredients with ice in a shaker and strain into a martini glass (with no ice.)

Garnish with mint and dehydrated orange.

Spoonbar’s All that Razz

Makes 1 cocktail

3 raspberries

11/2 ounce Filibuster dual cask gin

1/2 ounce Velvet Falernum

1/2 ounce black tea

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce club soda

— Lemon slice

— Edible flowers, such as borage

Muddle three raspberries in a shaker. Add ice to the shaker. Shake all the ingredients and strain over a tall glass filled with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with lemon slice and edible flower.

Diane Peterson