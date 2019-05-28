A la carte: Wine and food fun in Sonoma County throughout early June

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2019, 4:21PM
Updated 3 hours ago

ROHNERT PARK

Food & Wine Festival

The North Coast Food & Wine Festival, featuring more than 90 gold medal-winning wines from the North Coast Wine Challenge and 25 iconic chefs from Sonoma County, will showcase local tastes and talent from 1 to 4 p.m. June 8 at SOMO Village.

Participating chefs include Mark Stark, Dustin Valette, Liza Hinman, Crista Luedtke, Shane McAnelly, Tom Schmidt, Gerard Nebesky, Darren McRonald, Niven Patel and Kristian Karkus, among others. There will also be mushroom, cheese, cupcake, donut and caviar tasting stations

VIP ticket holders get early entry at 12:30 p.m. to the Subaru Wine Lovers Lounge, which includes sparkling wine from JCB and The Black Piglet Food Truck hosted by chefs Duskie Estes and John Stewart.

From 1 to 3:30 p.m., celebrity chef John Ash and Sonoma Family Meal will provide a hands-on cooking experience.

Tickets are $95 for gold tasting, $135 for VIP, $50 for designated driver. To reserve: northcoastwineandfood.com. 1400 Valley House Drive.

SANTA ROSA

Raise a mug to Beerfest

Beerfest — The Good One, featuring 60-plus regional breweries and craft cideries, will return from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 8 to the lawn of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $50 to $60, to benefit Face to Face, whose mission is ending HIV in Sonoma County. To reserve: beerfestthegoodone.com. 50 Mark West Springs Rd.

HEALDSBURG

Jazz brunch at Davis Family

Davis Family Vineyards will host a Healdsburg Jazz Festival event featuring live music by blues great Guy Davis and Cajun princess Marcella Simien from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the tasting room overlooking the Russian River.

A delicious brunch will be available from Zazu’s custom food trailer, and you can order wine from Davis Family Vineyards.

Tickets are $35, including a seat with a stage view and one glass of wine. To reserve: healdsburgjazzfestival.org. 52 Front St.

SANTA ROSA

Bennett Valley Picnic still truckin’

For its 147th year, the Bennett Valley Picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Bennett Valley Guild.

The event features barbecued chicken, homemade beans, salads, sides and homemade desserts. Ricardo’s Bar & Grill will offer beer and wine for purchase.

This year’s live music will feature The Bohemian Highway performing Americana and folk-rock originals. The 9th annual Cherry Pit Spitting competition will be held from noon to 2 p.m. along with a silent auction.

Tickets are $15 adults, $10 for kids under 16. bvguild.org. 4145 Grange Road.

TOMALES

Open house at Stemple Creek

Stemple Creek Ranch in West Marin will celebrate its 10th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 with a walking tour and barbecue tasting.

Guests can bring their own picnic lunch or head out to one of the many eateries that serve Stemple Creek beef.

Tickets are required 24 hours in advance and cost $20 adults, $5 kids 3-12. Directions will be sent to those who purchase tickets: stemplecreek.com.

HEALDSBURG

Benefit for kids of vineyard workers

Wilson Artisan Wineries presents the 18th annual Children of Vineyard Workers benefit gala from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 8 at Soda Rock Winery.

The evening, which raises money for scholarships, includes a reception with hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner prepared by Elaine Bell, wine, raffle, live and silent auction.

Tickets are $100. To reserve, call 707-857-2000 or email rebecca@delorimierwinery.com. 8015 Highway 128.

CALISTOGA

RoséFest uncorks at Sterling

The third annual RoséFest will celebrate the popular pink wine from noon to 4 p.m. June 9 at Sterling Vineyards.

The festival features more than 30 wineries pouring a wide range of rosés, food bites and food trucks plus dancing to the San Francisco band Neon Velvet.

Tickets are $75 to $225, to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. For reservations: naparosefest.com. 1111 Dunaweal Lane.

HEALDSBURG

Painting with paws

Paws for Love will provide a day of dogs, art, wine and adoptions during the “Painting Paws & Petite Sirah” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Foppiano Vineyards.

The afternoon includes wine tasting, a masterpiece painted by your dog and the world famous “Wine Barrel Dash,” which any dog may enter. Green Dog Rescue will bring dogs for adoption. Hot dogs and sausages will be sold by donation.

Tickets are $25, with proceeds going to the Paws for Love Foundation. 12707 Old Redwood Highway.

NORTH COAST

Specialty food awards announced

The Specialty Food Association has announced its 2019 sofi awards for “specialty outstanding food innovation.”

Award honorees are selected through a blind tasting process in several categories and are recognized for their innovation.

Here are a few of the North Coast products that were honored this month:

Cheese, cow’s milk: Bellwether Farms’ Whole Milk Ricotta, gold medal.

Cheese, noncow milk, mixed milk: Cypress Grove’s Straight Up, new product.

Confection: Little Apple Treats’ Apple Cider Caramels with Toasted Almonds, silver medal; Little Apple Treats’ Apple Cider Caramels with Rose Petals + Coca Nibs, bronze medal.

Cookie: Moon Dance Baking’s Mrs. Little’s Shortbread Sticks Original Butter, bronze medal.

Dairy, Yogurt or Dairy Alternative: Cowgirl Creamery’s Creme Fraiche, silver medal.

Tea: The Republic of Tea Inc.’s Milk Oolong Full-Leaf Tea, gold medal.

For more information, go to specialtyfood.com/awards/sofi

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.

