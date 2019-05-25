Venturing Out: Parking perks for veterans and big party at Sugarloaf

FREE PARKING, MAY 26-27

Sonoma County: Veterans, military members and their families park free at all Sonoma County Regional Parks over Memorial Day weekend at the staffed entrances of Spring Lake, Doran Beach and Ragle Ranch regional parks. Visitors requesting passes at the parks’ entrances will be asked to show a valid military identification card, veteran’s identification card or an honorable discharge record. Sonoma County residency is not required. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org for information.

SUGARLOAF ANNIVERSARY, MAY 27

Kenwood: Celebrate Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s 50th year 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the visitor’s center for a family-friendly 1½-mile hike from 10-11:30 a.m. Special solar viewing at the Robert Ferguson Observatory is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Enjoy tri-tip by Tips Roadside of Kenwood and complimentary beverages at the campground from 1-5 p.m. Join a retired senior state archaeologist as he explores the history of the park from 2-3:30 p.m. starting at the group camp. The events end at 3 p.m. with a Sugarloaf reunion attended by local politicians and people who lived or worked at Sugarloaf over the years. Refreshments will be served from 3-5 p.m. and remembrances shared at 4 p.m. RSVP for the reunion. Visit sugarloafpark.org. 707-833-5712 for information.

BIRD WALK, MAY 29

Rohnert Park: Leisurely bird walk for older adults, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Bring binoculars or borrow them at the park. Parking $7. Carpooling is encouraged. 707-539-2865.

PARADE AND BBQ, JUNE 1-2

Forestville: The annual parade, barbecue and carnival at Forestville Youth Park, 7045 Mirabel Road, starts 10 a.m. June 1 with a parade from Front and 1st streets to the park. Barbecue chicken, steaks and beef brisket available starting at 11 a.m. Live music, beer, wine, watermelon and pie eating contest, pasta, hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and garlic fries. The carnival is open both days 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Pets or coolers not allowed. Free admission. Proceeds benefit the park that is privately owned and operated by a nonprofit organization.Visit forestvilleyouthpark.org for more information.

BUILD A TRAIL, JUNE 1

Santa Rosa: help build a trail during National Trails Day at Hood mountain Regional Park-south entrance, 1450 Pythian Road. Advanced registration required, contact John Ryan at john.Ryan@sonoma-county.org or at 707-565-3356. Visit SonomaCountyParks.org.

SWIM LESSONS, JUNE 1

Cloverdale: Kids ages five and older get a free swim lesson with a $15 coupon and parents receive water safety training at the Cloverdale Memorial Pool, 215 W. First St. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The event in English and Spanish is part of Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Vamos a Nadar program. Registration required. 707-565-8034.

SCIENCE SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Santa Rosa: Make ice cream during presentations at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. All ages welcome. 707-539-2865.

CAMPFIRE, JUNE 1

Santa Rosa: Campers are invited to sing songs and roast marshmallows at a campfire 7-8 p.m. at Spring Lake Regional Park 5585 Newanga Ave. 707-539-2865.

-James Lanaras