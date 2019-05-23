Ayesha Curry shuts down commenter who body-shamed her 10-month-old son

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 23, 2019, 12:43PM

Body-shaming a child is never a good idea, especially when it comes to Ayesha Curry’s children.

The lifestyle guru and cookbook author shut down an Instagram user who commented on the weight of her 10-month-old son, Canon, in a photo of her family celebrating the Warriors’ Western Conference finals win on Monday.

She posted the photo Tuesday, and another user asked if Curry was pregnant.

“Absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every photo,” she said.

The question sparked more than 300 responses, one of which especially upset the mother of three.

“Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” the user said.

Curry responded with, “excuse you? No. Just no.”

Her comeback received more than 3,000 likes, and the user deleted the comment.

