A peek into private gardens in Marin

MARIN COUNTY

Garden peeping during Open Days

The National Garden Conservancy’s Open Days moves to Marin County on June 1, offering a chance to peek into five private gardens, each with distinctive character.

Most of the gardens surround vintage homes, ranging from a 1907 summer house, to a “peaceful haven” built in 1937 to a mid-century modern home to a 1939 Mediterranean cottage, all in San Rafael.

Visitors can stop at as many gardens as they choose. Cost is $10 per garden or $35 for an all-day pass.

Home base is the Falkirk Cultural Center, 1408 Mission Ave., San Rafael, where tickets can be purchased. They can also be bought online at magc.org. Children under 13 are free.

For more information visit gardenconservancy.org/open-days.

SANTA ROSA

Get some firewise landscape tips from a master gardener in June

Master gardener Dennis Przybycien will help you learn how to take preventative measures to protect your home from wildfires in a free workshop on June 8. This presentation offers a common sense approach to making your property a defensible space. It will help you minimize the chance of wildfires spreading through your landscape and burning your home. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., Harvest for the Hungry, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

PETALUMA

Thyme to think outside the basil, and other summer herb puns

Master gardener, flower arranger and crafter Ellyn Pelikan will demonstrate some of the many uses of herbs during the June 10 meeting of the Petaluma Garden Club.

Pelikan, with her signature wit, will discuss medicinal, culinary and crafting uses for herbs. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. meeting, which includes coffee and snacks and is open to non-members as well. Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S.

SONOMA

Longtime keepers dish out the buzz on bees at garden club

Two longtime keepers from the Sonoma Valley who capture swarms from buildings, trees and other locations, will talk about their favorite pollinator June 6 in Sonoma.

Nadya Clark and Will Ackley will be the special guests of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club. They will cover ways gardeners can help struggling honeybees, including the effects of pesticides, beneficial trees and plans and details about their life cycle.

Clark is the librarian for the 450-member Sonoma County Beekeepers Association. Ackley manages hives for customers, is a beekeeping consultant and sells honey.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. in Burlingame Hall at the First Congregational Church, 252 W. Napa St., Sonoma. The meeting includes a plant drawing and refreshments. Admission is $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

SANTA ROSA

Don’t believe everything you hear: debunking garden myths

Master gardener Dave Gould will give a free talk today debunking common garden myths like whether chewing gum will repel gophers and if a bleach solution is really the best way to sterilize pruning clippers. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Central Santa Rosa Library, 211 E. St., Santa Rosa. Sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

SANTA ROSA

Society to present photos of "Fascinating Orchids of Vietnam"

The Sonoma County Orchid Society will be presenting “The Fascinating Orchids of Vietnam” June 11 for those curious about these exotic plants. Angelic Nguyen grew up in Vietnam and has been growing orchids for about 20 years, and will be showing her large selections and photographs. 6:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa, sonomaorchids.com.

Send Home and Garden news to peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com. Send email at least three weeks in advance of an event.