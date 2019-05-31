Sonoma County writer and illustrator wins award with wetlands tale for children

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 31, 2019, 4:33PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

“The wetlands reward patience. So find yourself a spot to sit, and if you are quiet enough, and still enough, long enough, you may catch a glimpse of the glistening of wings or you may hear the squelching of tiny feet in the mud.”

Sally Bolger knows that a single experience as a child can leave an impression that lasts a lifetime.

It happened to her at age 9. It was 1970, the year of the first Earth Day. And that awakening experience came to her courtesy of a teacher named Miss Landis, who, like many young adults of the era, was caught up in the rising consciousness of the ecology movement.

“She threw a bunch of us in her VW minivan one weekend and drove us to what I thought was Timbuktu, to this magic, windswept, fog-swirled beach,” she said. “And because it was the 1970s, we made sand candles. I always remembered that day and held it in my heart, this place of magic. I had no idea where it was.”

Many years later she was driving the coast in Marin County and found herself at a place that felt so familiar. A wall of white sandstone cliffs rose up over a wide sandy beach. It was the exact same beach where she made sand candles with Miss Landis — Drake’s Beach, in Point Reyes.

The rediscovery opened up a whole new world of the outdoors for Bolger, 58, who lives in a charming converted barn in rural Sebastopol. It’s her happy place, bordered on one side by a pond, complete with weeping willow and tree swing, and on the other by a redwood grove for forest exploring.

Bolger didn’t consider herself particularly athletic or outdoorsy. But she was compelled at the time that fate brought her back to the beach, to return again and again. She hiked and learned to mountain bike and kayak, exploring every corner of Point Reyes.

“It all,” she said, “goes back to that one teacher, Miss Landis.”

Bolger would eventually become a member of the board of The Point Reyes National Seashore Association and later its acting executive director and project manager overseeing the restoration of the wetlands at the former Giacomini dairy ranch at the south end of Tomales Bay.

It was that last triumph 10 years ago that inspired her to help ignite a passion for nature in the way that Miss Landis had done for her.

She wrote a book, simply titled “Fun in the Mud.” Published by Cameron + Company of Petaluma with illustrations by Santa Rosa graphic and fine artist Regina Shklovsky, the fanciful story invites children to sit quietly and watch and wait for the magic of nature to stir within the moist grass of the wetlands and ponder “Why.”

“Why does that plant thrive in just that particular mix of dampness and sunlight? Or why does that songbird stop singing when the hawk flies overhead? The intelligence of the natural world surrounds us, and if we take time to notice, we begin to want to know more. Then we learn, and the more we learn, the more we appreciate the magic of this beautiful planet we call home,” she says.

“Fun in the Mud: A Wetlands Tale,” is a science and nature book with a touch of fantasy; two wetland fairies, Jack and Mini, serve as guides introducing fellow marsh dwellers like the young salmon and bright pickleweed, the wings of dragonflies and the feet of newts.

The lyrical prose, combined with Shlovsky’s dreamy drawings in soft sandy hues, earned “Fun in the Mud” a Nautilus Silver Book Award for Children’s Illustrated Fiction. The Nautilus Awards honors books dealing with social and environmental justice, nature and spirituality.

Bolger said she was blown away when she discovered she is in heady company. Other recipients in other categories include Judy Collins, Eckhart Tolle, Barbara Kingsolver, Desmond Tutu and The Dalai Lama.

“If I had seen that I beforehand I probably wouldn’t have applied,” she said. “But I just get the feeling this book wanted to be.”

First effort

The award acknowledges both the story and illustrations. Shklovsy, a junior designer with Cameron + Company, whose goal is to create beautifully designed books about local topics, has long wanted to illustrate a children’s book and she hit it out of the park with her first effort.

“I was speechless when Sally told me about it,” said Shklovsky, who has a degree in graphic design from San Jose State. It’s just really amazing that I got that kind of response and also very uplifting and reaffirming that I’m in the right field and going in the right direction.”

Shklovsky, like Bolger, shares a love of the outdoors. She and her attorney husband Michael and their 10-month old daughter, Sofia, frequently pile into their Honda SUV for weekend camping adventures to the coast or up in the redwoods.

For “Fun in the Mud” she used a combination of graphite pencils, watercolors and computer graphics. While a lot of children’s literature incorporates vivid and colorful pictures, Shklovsky went for a softer look.

“I wanted to bring a delicateness to the imagery, to the quietness of the lake and waiting for things to happen and to reveal themselves,” said the artist, who is 35.

Bolger’s affinity for the wetlands grew during the time she worked with the Pt. Reyes National Seashore Association. Ever since the National Park Service acquired the Waldo Giacomini Ranch in 2000, the association had been raising funds to restore 550 acres of wetlands lost to agricultural levees a century before.

Bolger, who studied accounting at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and has a law degree from Hastings College of Law, brought years of business experience to the board. At the time she headed her own firm specializing in providing professional management services to environmentally-focused organizations. Before that she was executive vice president for the Inductran Corporation, a visionary company founded by her father more than 30 years ago for the manufacture of automatic battery charging systems for electric vehicles.

Interim director

The experience and education put her in a strong position to step in as interim executive director of the association when their existing director left, and then to assume the job of project manager of the $6.5 million Giacomini Wetlands Restoration Project in its last critical year.

“It was a gift to my life,” she said of the opportunity to work with specialists from 13 different disciplines, from an expert in migrating waterfowl to a wetland ecologist. She became excited about the complexities of recreating an entire ecosystem.

“We were all talking about how we were going to create a matrix of habitats for all these species we care about to thrive. How are we going to design it so all these threatened and endangered species will come back? Some like a lot of salt. Some don’t like it at all. And some are in between. I got to sit at the table in absolute delight enjoying the privilege of being able to learn all of this. I was fascinated. It was so wondrous to me.”

In October 2008 they breached the last levee.

“It was something I not only will remember, but I will feel in my body,” she recalled of that spine tingling moment when the excavator pulled away the last shovelful of earth and Tomales Bay started seeping back into the land.

“Right behind that water came this huge gust of wind. There’s no question in my mind it was Mother Nature saying ‘It’s mine now. I’m back.’”

Bolger was so overcome with tears she couldn’t be interviewed for a video made to mark the return of this long gone ecosystem of birds, plants, fish and wildlife.

Within weeks, tens of thousand of migrating waterfowl and shorebirds had flown in for a look.

Bolger also never forgot how the children’s eyes would glaze over and their minds wander, during the free Saturday field seminars for the public held out at the site during the restoration process.

It got her thinking about how one could communicate the science to children in a way that would engage them so they could, as she said, “see the magic out there.”

“I tried to find ways to open the door to wonder. But with the wetlands, it’s hard. It seems like a whole bunch of mud. Nothing shiny. But if you are quiet enough and still enough and you settle in, then you start to notice things.”

Take decade

With the thrill of restoration still in her mind, Bolger sat down at her kitchen table in that fall of 2008 and wrote a draft for a children’s book about the wetlands. But it would take a decade for it to see print.

During that time she took a job as acting executive director of the struggling Sequoia and Kings Canyon Parks Conservancy. Despite some successful fundraising efforts it wasn’t enough to keep the organization going independently and it merged, leaving her without a job.

And then everything imploded. A longterm relationship failed, she lost her home and found herself in a full blown existential crisis that ultimately led to a whole new life as a writer and environmental activist.

“I was sitting on the carpet of my sister and brother-in-law’s spare bedroom crying and thinking I had nothing when all of a sudden a light bulb went off. ‘You don’t have nothing. You have everything. You have freedom. You don’t have a job to be responsible to or a relationship to compromise with or a mortgage to pay.’”

She vowed to invent a life out of the two things she loves and finds most fulfilling — working on projects to protect and restore the planet and writing. She embarked on a new life of adventure and service, recounting her observations, insights and adventures at Sallybolgerwrites. Her curiosity and passion has taken her to Costa Rico to monitor dolphin populations, to Madagascar to catalogue the health of the suffering coral reefs, to The Ecuadoran Amazon as a volunteer writer for the Pachamama Alliance out of San Francisco aimed at helping indigenous tribes defend their territories and culture and to Colombia to learn from the Kogi tribe.

Writing residency

But that work needn’t always be far from home. She applied for a writing residency at The Mesa Refuge, a retreat for writers in Pt. Reyes whose graduates include Michael Pollan, Terry Tempest Williams and Daniel Ellsberg. She was surprised to be selected. There she polished off her manuscript for ‘Fun in the Mud.”

But Bolger said in her work with the Giacomini Wetlands restoration that many kids tuned out when it got too technical. She figured that the fairies were a gentle device to draw them in.

She made the rounds of publishers who didn’t know what to do with it — a naturalist story featuring fanciful fairies. It was neither fantasy or strict science. But she found a willing publisher in Cameron+Company, which specializes in beautifully designed children’s books and had no problem mixing facts with fantasy. It was published in time for the 10th anniversary of the Giacomini Wetlands restoration last fall.

“The recovery of the wetlands is astonishing — the wetlands and the species are returning more quickly and in greater numbers than any of us had dared to hope,” Bolger said. “It is a story of environmental success that needs to be shared in these times that seem so bereft of positive news.”

Since then, Bolger has made the rounds of libraries and schools, taking every opportunity to come and read and share the wonder of the tidal marsh. She hopes, like Miss Landis did for her nearly a half century ago, that it will open the door to the natural world to children and spark a passion to respect it and conserve it.

“As all of this goes on I feel less and less like the book’s author and more like its chaperone,” she said. “My job is to introduce it to society and take it out and let the magic happen from there.”

You can reach staff writer Meg McConahey at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5204.

