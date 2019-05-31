Sonoma County writer and illustrator wins award with wetlands tale for children

“The wetlands reward patience. So find yourself a spot to sit, and if you are quiet enough, and still enough, long enough, you may catch a glimpse of the glistening of wings or you may hear the squelching of tiny feet in the mud.”

Sally Bolger knows that a single experience as a child can leave an impression that lasts a lifetime.

It happened to her at age 9. It was 1970, the year of the first Earth Day. And that awakening experience came to her courtesy of a teacher named Miss Landis, who, like many young adults of the era, was caught up in the rising consciousness of the ecology movement.

“She threw a bunch of us in her VW minivan one weekend and drove us to what I thought was Timbuktu, to this magic, windswept, fog-swirled beach,” she said. “And because it was the 1970s, we made sand candles. I always remembered that day and held it in my heart, this place of magic. I had no idea where it was.”

Many years later she was driving the coast in Marin County and found herself at a place that felt so familiar. A wall of white sandstone cliffs rose up over a wide sandy beach. It was the exact same beach where she made sand candles with Miss Landis — Drake’s Beach, in Point Reyes.

The rediscovery opened up a whole new world of the outdoors for Bolger, 58, who lives in a charming converted barn in rural Sebastopol. It’s her happy place, bordered on one side by a pond, complete with weeping willow and tree swing, and on the other by a redwood grove for forest exploring.

Bolger didn’t consider herself particularly athletic or outdoorsy. But she was compelled at the time that fate brought her back to the beach, to return again and again. She hiked and learned to mountain bike and kayak, exploring every corner of Point Reyes.

“It all,” she said, “goes back to that one teacher, Miss Landis.”

Bolger would eventually become a member of the board of The Point Reyes National Seashore Association and later its acting executive director and project manager overseeing the restoration of the wetlands at the former Giacomini dairy ranch at the south end of Tomales Bay.

It was that last triumph 10 years ago that inspired her to help ignite a passion for nature in the way that Miss Landis had done for her.

She wrote a book, simply titled “Fun in the Mud.” Published by Cameron + Company of Petaluma with illustrations by Santa Rosa graphic and fine artist Regina Shklovsky, the fanciful story invites children to sit quietly and watch and wait for the magic of nature to stir within the moist grass of the wetlands and ponder “Why.”

“Why does that plant thrive in just that particular mix of dampness and sunlight? Or why does that songbird stop singing when the hawk flies overhead? The intelligence of the natural world surrounds us, and if we take time to notice, we begin to want to know more. Then we learn, and the more we learn, the more we appreciate the magic of this beautiful planet we call home,” she says.