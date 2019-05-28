Pairings: Simple radish salad makes rosé sing

If you want to dissect our Wine of the Week, La Crema 2018 Monterey Pinot Noir Rosé ($25), you certainly can.

You’ll likely notice unripe strawberries, watermelon rind, ruby red grapefruit zest and a whisper of celery seed, along with a fillip of spice that suggests blood oranges.

But these qualities are not prominent.

Instead, they come together as a pleasing whole, with a core of delicious minerality holding them all together.

You needn’t work to enjoy this delightfully refreshing quaffer. It’s as crisp as good taffeta with a petticoat of wildness around the edges. It kicks up its heels, you could say.

One of the best ways to enjoy it is simply, with chilled radishes, a little bit of crème fraiche for dipping them, and a bit of salt.

Almost anything with radishes will be excellent with this wine, including radish tacos or shrimp tacos with radish salsa, sautéed Petrale sole with radish vinaigrette, sandwiches of fresh goat cheese and thinly sliced radishes.

When watermelon season arrives, enjoy it with fried halloumi (a semi-hard, brined cheese), watermelon and fresh mint. A delicate mignonette of watermelon juice, lime juice and black pepper will make oysters on the half shell soar with this wine.

It also works well with pork tenderloin with a spritz of Eureka lemon, sautéed celery, chickpeas with yogurt and za’atar (a spice blend), and fresh fava beans with shaved fennel and soppressata.

Shrimp salad dressed with lemon is a good match, too.

For today’s recipe, I’m using radishes as inspiration for a salad that is perfect for a light lunch, afternoon snack or first course at dinner.

Fennel Salad with Smoked Trout & Radish Vinaigrette

Makes 3 to 4 servings

— For vinaigrette:

1 very small shallot, minced

3 medium radishes, trimmed and minced

— Kosher salt

1 tablespoon best-quality white wine vinegar or Champagne vinegar

— Squeeze of lemon juice

— Black pepper in a mill

1 teaspoon minced fresh chives

3 tablespoons best-quality extra virgin olive oil

— For salad:

1 large or 2 medium fennel bulbs, trimmed

12-16 ounces smoked trout, skinned, broken into chunks

First make the vinaigrette: Put the shallot and radishes into a small bowl, season generously with salt, and add the vinegar and squeeze of lemon juice. Set aside for 10 minutes.

Season with several turns of black pepper, add the chives and stir in the olive oil. Taste and correct for salt. Set aside.

Use a very sharp knife or a mandoline fitted with its slicing blade to shave the fennel into very thin crosswise slices.

Put the sliced fennel into a medium bowl, add half the vinaigrette, and toss gently.

Divide the fennel among individual plates and top with trout. Spoon a little vinaigrette over each portion, add a bit of salt and pepper, and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com