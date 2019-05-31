Local moss thrives thanks to rainy spring

Tired of the rain? Tens of trillions of gallons of water have fallen on California this season, according to the National Weather Service, and we may not be done yet. Yes, it’s wet.

After last weekend’s showers, the rainfall total for the season starting Oct. 1 to the present was listed by the National Weather Service at 48 inches, or 135% of normal. This marks a big, wet increase over the rain that dropped last year between October and the end of May, when less than 25 inches dropped on the Santa Rosa area, bringing seasonal totals to just 70% of normal.

While it may not compensate for canceled plans and activities, it’s worth noting that some things outdoors are really, really happy with all this moisture. Instead of drying out and virtually disappearing, a handful of nature’s hardiest survivors are enjoying a rare springtime reprieve, growing into fairy-scale miniature gardens and hobbit haunts.

They’re easy to overlook next to May’s showy wildflowers, leafy oaks and towering redwoods. But for a short time, while the rains last, they’re thriving and on wild display.

The first of these water-loving creatures are the mosses. They may look delicate, but they’re actually time travelers, from the far distant past. Mosses once dominated the planet, long before there were trees, and before plants had even evolved flowers. Hundreds of millions of years later, their emerald descendants are still here.

Right now, these tough, ancient survivors are spread like green fur and miniature carpet on bark and stone.

To fully appreciate mosses, take a close look. They’re plants, but their structure is incredibly simple, an ancient design that has served them incredibly well. They don’t have roots, or flowers. They make food from sunlight just like modern plants, but moss leaves are tiny. Some are just one cell thick.

Rather than seeds, most reproduce by casting spores in water, which means they need to colonize wet, moist environments. Many mosses form thick, soft mats, and since their tissues are highly absorbent, it allows them to collect and hold their own water, like sponges.

Most years, the mosses fade and dry out as soon as the rains end. To survive the long parched California months, their strategy is to lie semi-dormant till November, when storms finally arrive and revive them. Then, water reawakens their cells, and they start to photosynthesize again, turning them a vivid green.

They’re vibrant and lush now, along shady trails, on the trunks and limbs of trees, on creekside rocks, in marshy spots and other moist places that remain out of direct sunlight. A lime green species that nearly glows when skies are overcast favors the long arching trunks of Bay Laurel trees, which prefer creek sides and damp canyons.

Another ancient lineage currently enjoying the unseasonably wet weather — the creatures known as lichens — are not nearly as attractive. In fact, they tend to be painfully drab and nondescript, even ugly. Think extraterrestrial. It’s not immediately obvious they’re even alive. And up close, they’re even stranger.

Their true beauty lies in their unusual design and lifestyle.

A lichen isn’t a plant, or even a single entity: it’s actually a living partnership of different organisms. The physical structure we see is formed by lichen-making fungus.