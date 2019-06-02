Auction Napa Valley features Katy Perry, Ayesha Curry

The annual auction raises money to benefit local nonprofits focusing on community health and children’s education.

Pop star Katy Perry launched bidding with a mini concert at Auction Napa Valley Saturday, offering a new kind of pairing at the jet-set Wine Country event.

Perry’s set of five songs energized bidding and while final totals weren’t available Saturday night, organizers voiced hope they would surpass last year’s take of $13.6 million at the charitable auction.

A sold-out crowd of 900 gathered under the white tent at St. Helena’s Meadowood Napa Valley Resort to bid on lots that included premium wines, catered parties and international trips.

The auction, now in its 39th year, benefits local nonprofit groups focusing on community health and children’s education.

Wearing a pink satin dress and a blue sash, Perry sang “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Teenage Dream,” “Last Friday Night,” “Firework,” and closed out her set with “Roar.”

At one point the Santa Barbara native said seeing a bottle of Opus One on a table made her nervous that she would forget her lyrics. And when she was handed a glass, Perry joked, “Is that Opus? You’re not pouring something for me from another bottle? I don’t want any Two Buck Chuck coming from the back of the room.”

Aaron Pott of St. Helena’s Pott Wine was dancing throughout the performance.

“At 52, I’m too old to be a Katy Perry fan,” the vintner said, “but I was introduced to her through my kids.”

Terri Wilken, 21, of Los Angeles, said she was enticed to come to the auction because Perry was the headliner. The college student, who goes to Brown University, said some of Perry’s songs are nostalgic for her.

“They were popular when I was in junior high and high school,” she said. “Of course she has newer stuff and that’s good, too.”

Meanwhile Barbara Banke, chairwoman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, joked, “I’m not Perry’s target audience but at least I know who she is.”

At the end of the performance, a clap of confetti popped, colored strands raining down on seated guests, and the bidding began.

The Fund the Future lot sold in increments from $1,000 to $100,000, and organizers are hoping to surpass the $2 million raised last year.

The Napa Valley Vintners encouraged people to be particularly generous this year because it’s the trade organization’s 75th anniversary. The lot was introduced with a touching video, highlighting those who benefit from programs that support community health and children’s education.

Bidding on another lot spiraled up to $530,000. It featured four bottles of wine from Continuum Estate and a trip to Italy for three couples.

The coveted cult cab lot Dalla Valle sold for $450,000, featuring two 3-liter bottles of wine — the MDV, 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and the Maya, 2016 Napa Valley Red Wine. The lot also featured four nights at a villa in Turks and Caicos for up to three couples.

During the auction celebrity chef Ayesha Curry of International Smoke and her team from Michael Mina’s restaurant empire were busy preparing dinner. Curry, who is married to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, told the crowd — via video from the outdoor kitchen — that she had a great dinner in store for them, one she had been planning for months.

While guests settled into an extravagant meal, organizers began calculating the fundraising haul. It’s not clear whether Napa will outpace Naples Winter Wine Festival, which raised $15.8 million at its live auction in January. The Sonoma County Wine Auction raised $5.7 million last year.

